Witness describes fatal Mudgeeraba crash on the Gold Coast that killed the teenage driver

A witness to a fatal car accident that killed a teenage driver has described the horrific scene as the victim’s mother screamed in terror.

The red Toyota Yaris slammed into a tree around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on Somerset Drive in Mudgeeraba, on the Gold Coast.

The 18-year-old driver died at the scene, a 17-year-old passenger was rushed to hospital and another 17-year-old boy was unharmed.

A local resident who was one of the first witnesses to the scene heard the vehicle crash into a tree near her home and ran outside toward the wreckage.

A witness to a fatal car crash (pictured) in Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast has described the horrific scene from hearing the vehicle hit the tree to the screams of the driver’s 18-year-old mother (Courier Mail)

“There was a huge bang and I ran up the road and saw the smoking wreckage,” she told the… courier post.

She explained how the Yaris was “completely wrapped around the tree” and that the two teenage passengers got out of the car shortly after the crash.

“There was blood all over the front seat and the two male passengers got out of the car and were in complete shock. They sat dazed and confused on the median strip,’ she said.

The car made a loud humming noise as the driver, who was alive at the time, still pressed his foot on the accelerator pedal.

The witness ran back to her home and immediately called for an ambulance.

When she returned to the scene of the accident, she heard a scream from a woman who turned out to be the boy’s mother.

“She just yelled no, no, no, over and over. I assume it was the boy’s mother. The one who died,” she said.

The victim’s parents returned to the scene on Sunday, wipe glass from the windshield and laid flowers.

The witness said she has seen “eight or nine crashes in the same spot” since living on Somerset Drive, including one where a driver plowed through her fence.

A guardrail was put in place after residents raised concerns about the number of car accidents on the street.

The resident revealed she had witnessed ‘eight or nine crashes’ outside her home on Somerset Drive (pictured)

A 17-year-old passenger in the Yaris has gone to Gold Coast University Hospital in stable condition after Saturday night’s crash.

Another 17-year-old boy was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the accident is asked to contact police.