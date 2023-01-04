Withings unveils a smart device that you stick in your toilet and WEE to monitor your health

You can now stick a smart device in your toilet that monitors your metabolic and reproductive health when you pee on it.

Known for its smartwatches, Withings has branched out with its latest product called the U-Scan, which was unveiled this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

It’s described as a “miniaturized health lab that sits hygienically in every toilet bowl,” with the results sent to an app on your phone.

The device consists of two parts: a reader and a replaceable cartridge that contains a thermal sensor to distinguish between urine and toilet water.

U-Scan questions answered U-Scan will be available next year and will use biomarkers to track everything from hormone levels to vitamin C. Is U-Scan a medical device? No – the U-Scan Nutri Balance and Cycle Sync cartridges are intended to help maintain and encourage a healthy lifestyle. Who can use U-Scan? It is recommended that those under the age of 18 do not use U-Scan as urine biomarkers have different ranges for infants, children and teens. Is U-Scan accurate? The device has been validated by a third party lab accuracy test. How can human biomarkers be analyzed per cartridge? Because it is designed to last for three months, each cartridge contains 100 biomarkers. How do you clean a U-Scan device? U-Scan is splash and water resistant device, so that germs from toilets or urine cannot enter. It is designed like the ceramic bowl of a toilet, so it can be flushed with every flush. It is made with fiberglass to ensure it can withstand the environment in a toilet. How does the U-Scan transfer data to my phone? The device transfers the results to the app when connected to Wi-Fi.

Impressively, the installed low-energy radars can detect who is peeing through the movement and distance of a person’s unique urine flow signature.

All a user has to do is pee directly on the device – but no activation is required.

The reader activates when you start peeing, triggering a microfluidic circuit to get a sample.

After collection, the urine is injected into a test pod where it is read and analyzed by an optical module.

The device is then cleaned when you flush. Users don’t have to touch the reader until it’s time to charge it or replace the cartridges.

Each cartridge holds approximately 100 tests, lasting approximately three months.

While the average person urinates about seven times a day, they only have their urine analyzed by health professionals once a year.

The device, unlike blood tests, could provide a non-invasive way to solve any health problems.

It examines two main aspects – reproductive health and nutrition – using its biomarkers.

These include checking LH (luteinizing hormone), urine-specific water gravity, and pH.

By analyzing LH levels, the device can work out the precise prediction of women’s menstrual cycle and ovulation cycle.

However, there are restrictions on who can use the U-Scan Cycle Sync.

It is not suitable for people using birth control, taking hormonal supplements, breastfeeding and people with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The specific gravity of urine looks at how hydrated you are and your urine concentration levels, while the pH indicator shows where your diet doesn’t have enough vegetables, such as acidic or not enough protein.

It will also analyze ketone levels for energy metabolism and levels of Vitamin C.

The U-Scan will be available in Europe in Q2 2023, with a starter pack costing a whopping £439.78 (€499.95).

It’s not currently for sale in the United States, but plans are underway, assuming FDA approval.

Speak against The edgeCEO Mathieu Letombe said, “We have this vision of this dream where you can have a lab at home that doesn’t require any effort or process where you send something to someone.”

Mr Letcombe added that he intends to pitch the new technology to medical markets.

These can then be used in clinical trials, research and even for remote patient monitoring.

Withings also hopes to collaborate with Institut Curie, one of the leading cancer research centers in the world, to monitor bladder and ovarian cancer recurrences and screenings.

However, there are concerns, particularly in the US, about the collection of menstrual health data following the controversial overturning of Roe v Wade.

But the CEO said the U-Scan is a GDPR complaint.

He told The Verge, “It’s our company’s policy not to let anyone look into that data. We still have to look into the details regarding law enforcement, but at some point we would rather not sell something than risk sharing intimate data.”

Last month, scientists revealed they had developed a device they hope will detect cancer by listening to sounds in bathrooms.

Different sounds produced by urination, flatulence, firm stools and diarrhea are all affected by the pathways in your body and can indicate that something is wrong. Pictured: the prototype of a device that can listen for diseases when you go to the toilet

It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to look for subtle changes in the sound when someone farts, pees or poops.

Researchers at Georgia Tech University, who helped create the device, said the audio and video clips were then able to distinguish healthy patients from sick patients.

David Ancalle, the Georgia Tech University lead researcher who helped create the device, said: “We’re trying to find a non-invasive way for people to get notified whether or not they should check out.

Like, “Hey, your urine isn’t flowing at the rate it should.” Your farts don’t sound like they should. You should check it out.’

