Withings U-Scan puts urinalysis in your toilet and can recognize the signature of a stream

By
Jacky
-
Withings U-Scan puts urinalysis in your toilet and can recognize the signature of a stream

We urinate an average of seven times a day and probably pay little attention to the act, other than noticing color or that particular smell that eating asparagus gives it. Urine, however, is packed with information that health tech company Withings hopes to deliver to your phone through its new U-Scan home urinalysis device.

Unveiled here at CES 2023, the puck-like sensor attaches to your toilet and uses a cartridge full of tiny test pods to sample and test your urine. According to Withings, thanks to a thermal sensor, it can automatically detect when someone pees on it and even, using a low-power radar sensor, identify individual stream signatures. Simply put, U-Scan knows if it’s you or, say, your wife peeing on the puck.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR