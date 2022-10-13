With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

As schools in the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without a teaching license or formal training.

Alabama administrators have increasingly hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income, predominantly black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to avoid certification last school year.

In Oklahoma, an “additional” program allows schools to hire candidates without teacher training if they meet the qualifications of a local council. And in Florida, military veterans without a bachelor’s degree can teach for up to five years using temporary certificates.

Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom require trade-offs: is it better to hire someone? non-certified candidateseven if they are not fully prepared, or teach children in classes that are full or run by substitutes?

“I’ve seen what happens when you don’t have teachers in the classroom. I’ve seen the struggle,” Dallas school principal Maxie Johnson said just before the school board agreed to expand that district’s reliance on uncertified teachers. He added, “I’d rather have someone who has vetted my CEO, who my CEO believes in, who can get the job done.”

A Southern Regional Education Board analysis of data for 2019-20 in 11 states found that about 4% of teachers were not certified or taught with an emergency certification. In addition, 10% taught off-field, meaning they might be certified to teach English in high school, for example, but be assigned to a math class in high school.

By 2030, as many as 16 million K-12 students in the region could be taught by an unprepared or inexperienced teacher, the group projects.

“ the shortages are getting worse and morale continues to drop for teachers,” said Megan Boren of the nonprofit.

In Texas, the reliance on uncertified new hires has exploded over the past decade. In the 2011-12 school year, less than 7% of the state’s new teachers — about 1,600 — had no certification. Last year, about 8,400 of the state’s nearly 43,000 new hires were uncertified.

The Dallas administrators relied on a state program that allows districts to bypass certification requirements, often hiring industry professionals for career-related classes. As of mid-September, the school system has hired 335 teachers through the exemption.

In Alabama, nearly 2,000 of the state’s 47,500 teachers did not have full certification in 2020-21, the most recent year for which data is available. That is double from five years earlier.

And nearly 7% of teachers in Alabama were in classrooms outside of their certification fields, with the highest rates in rural areas with high poverty rates.

Many states have relaxed requirements since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but relying on uncertified teachers is nothing new. Nearly all states have emergency or provisional licenses that allow a person who has not met the requirements for certification to teach.

Such hires only delay the inevitable because the teachers don’t tend to stay as long as others, said Shannon Holston, policy chief for the nonprofit National Council on Teacher Quality.

In a 2016 survey, the U.S. Department of Education reported that 1.7% of all teachers did not have full certification. It rose to about 3% in schools where many colored pupils or children learned English, as well as schools in urban and poor areas.

The use of such educators can be concentrated on certain areas and areas of content. An example: Alabama high schools.

Rural Bullock County, for example, had no certified high school math teachers last year. Nearly 80% of the students are black, 20% are Hispanic and seven in ten of all students are in poverty.

Christopher Blair, the county’s former headmaster, has long struggled to recruit teachers. Poorer provinces cannot compete with higher salaries in neighboring districts.

Blair, who resigned last spring, had launched a program to help certify the county’s math and science teachers.

“But that is slowly changing as the teacher pool for all content areas shrinks,” he said.

Birmingham and Montgomery each had three secondary schools where more than 20% of the teachers had emergency diplomas.

Birmingham Schools spokesperson Sherrel Stewart said officials seek good candidates for emergency certifications and then provide them with the support they need through robust mentoring.

“We have to think outside the box,” she says. “Because realistically, you know, that pool of candidates in education schools has drastically reduced, but the demand for quality educators is still there.”

The number of teachers with emergency certificates has increased dramatically in Alabama rural, urban and low-income schools since 2019, as lawmakers relaxed restrictions on the certificates.

The highest percentage of such teachers in Alabama during the 2020-21 school year was in rural Lowndes County, at an elementary school where seven out of 16 teachers had emergency certification, up from three in the previous year. Most of the school’s 200 students come from low-income families. Only 1% of the students tested achieved proficiency in math that year.

For Dallas schools, “it’s about the passion, not the paper,” said Robert Abel, district chief of human capital management.

Dallas uncertified employees — who must have college degrees — participate in classroom management training and effective teaching practices. Abel said the district is getting positive reports about the new teachers.

Some teacher groups are concerned about inconsistent expectations for teacher candidates.

A great teacher needs sensitivity and empathy to understand how a child is motivated and what could hinder learning, said Lee Vartanian, a dean at Athens State University. A certification helps establish professional standards to ensure teachers have subject matter expertise and can engage students, said Vartanian, who oversees Alabama University’s College of Education.

Non-certified teachers may have some of that knowledge, he said, but not the full range.

“They’re just less systematically prepared,” he said, “and so chances are they won’t have the background and understanding where children are developmentally and emotionally.”

Rebecca Griesbach of AL.com contributed to this report.

This story is part of Tackling Teacher Shortages, a collaboration between AL.com, The Associated Press, The Christian Science Monitor, The Dallas Morning News, The Fresno Bee in California, The Hechinger Report, The Seattle Times, and The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, with support from the Solutions Journalism Network.

The Associated Press education team is supported by New York’s Carnegie Corporation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

