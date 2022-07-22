With Spotify Music Converter, you can record and save all your favorite music

See, we all love the convenience of streaming music. Just press the button… and you’ll get the artists you want. But even the streaming giants like Spotify aren’t the same as curating your own personal collection of favorites. And when you hear something brand new that you immediately love, wouldn’t it be great to immediately add it to your range of classics?

You can’t do that with a free Spotify account. Heck, you’re even limited under a Spotify Premium membership. But with Ondesoft Spotify Music Converter, you can download and save Spotify music to your computer directly, even if you are just a free Spotify user.

With this converter, you can save any Spotify track in your choice of file format, including MP3, M4A, WAV or even FLAC with 100% of the original sound quality. Unlike similar apps, Spotify Music Converter is incredibly easy to use with drag and drop, copy and paste functionality that keeps everything simple.

This app even removes DRM (Digital Rights Management) technology used to restrict the distribution of copyrighted material while preserving all original music ID tags and other metadata.

At the moment, you can also pick up Ondesoft Spotify Music Converter for almost half the price. Retailing for $39.95, it’s on sale now for just $19.99.

Prices are subject to change

