With last season behind him, Jets’ Hellebuyck poised to expand leadership role

BANFF, Alta. — Connor Hellebuyck is way past the contemplation stage and frankly, he’s done talking about last season.

Entering his eighth NHL season — and his seventh as a full-time starter for the Winnipeg Jets — Hellebuyck looks like a man on a mission.

While goalkeeping is one of the hardest things to predict, his body of work, coupled with nearly five months between meaningful games, means Hellebuyck is in perfect headspace en route to Friday’s season opener against the New York Rangers.

“Definitely and certainly. Especially now that we have a difficult season like last year. I try to put that behind me for the rest of my media, and I have already done that,” said Hellebuyck after finishing training in the Fenlands Arena in Banff. “I’m not going to talk too much about previous years, but I think a long summer helped me A) rest, and then B) get mentally ready for the season and enjoy the summer, a little more to fishing and family time and the things I need to do to get here and be ready to grind.”

While no one asks Hellebuyck to put the team on his back and carry them himself, there is no doubt that he is the person with the ability to make the biggest impact on the end result for the Jets.

He is a man who has established himself as an elite goalkeeper, covering up many of Jets’ defensive shortcomings over the years.

Although the raw numbers (.910 save rate, 2.98 goals-to-average) last season were not what people were used to seeing (.916 career save rate and 2.69 career GAA), Hellebuyck still did well in goals saved above average , despite having the highest number of risk opportunities (468 according to Natural Stat Trick).

Hellebuyck, 29, is one of the many goalkeepers who likes to be in the fold, especially if he has a pretty good idea of ​​where the shots are coming from.

But the Jets’ renewed commitment to better defense should help the masked men, including backup David Rittich.

“I see a lot of guys who are hungry to learn and the motivation is there, the feeling in the dressing room is great – everyone is ready to give the best of themselves and there is no stress,” said Hellebuyck. “We are ready to just play and enjoy this process. We are all hungry to learn the systems and discover the new lasts. It’s not one guy trying to figure something out, we’re all doing it together. I mean, this trip was huge for that. When we get out of here, we become more of a team.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but I think we’re going to be more aggressive and I think guys will understand their reads better, which helps me understand my reads and makes my life a lot easier and their lives a lot easier. It should translate into more attacks, but in the NHL sometimes you have to play defensively to win a game. I think this team is prepared for that and we are looking forward to it.”

Jets defender Nate Schmidt knows a thing or two about what a high-level goalkeeper looks like, having played with Marc-Andre Fleury for the Vegas Golden Knights and seeing the rise of Thatcher Demko during his only season with the Vancouver Canucks.

Schmidt already knew how much talent Hellebuyck had against him, but having him around on a daily basis allowed him to monitor his growth in the leadership department, something that was even more noticeable during training camp this fall.

“It was great to see guys come out and take charge of this team. He’s been one of those guys,” Schmidt said. “Our so-called young guys who have been young guys for a long time have really taken a step here. Connor (Hellebuyck) is one of them. They are no longer the young boys. It’s time to take charge of the team and lead us.

“We as veterans understand how important that is. For Connor, he’s done a great job pushing himself into that role, I think a little outside his comfort zones.”

Jets head coach Rick Bowness was an assistant coach with the Canucks when Roberto Luongo was team captain and was eventually replaced by Henrik Sedin, so it’s not surprising that Hellebuyck is encouraged to spread his wings in the leadership division – even if none won. letter on his sweater.

“Everything I had heard about him before coming in was very, very positive. His work ethic, his character, being a great teammate,” said Bowness. “That said, he’s also a great goalkeeper. An elite goalkeeper. We need to make sure we play better for him so he can do his thing. He’s a leader of this hockey club, he’s vocal, works hard in the practice He amuses himself in practice.

“He’s great with the boys, you look at that, and you watch him get around the boys. He fits right in with them and he’s very, very positive in every aspect of the game. Because he’s a good teammate, he’s great. And he makes the guys work, he doesn’t give up freebie goals in practice.”

The subject of Hellebuyck’s workload is something that almost always gives rise to some debate, with some believing he was overworked last season when he started 66 out of 82 games.

As someone who likes to get into and stay in a regular rhythm, Hellebuyck strives to stay with the front runners in starts and minutes.

However, you should expect that number to drop slightly this season, although 60-plus appearances still seem reasonable.

“Listen, you’re always looking at your best goalkeeper playing 55-60 games, in that range,” Bowness said. “You want to make sure that if you need him further he’s not tired, so you don’t want to burn him out that first half of the year and all of a sudden you’re struggling for a spot in the playoffs, like that.” happens, and you need him to play more, you need to make sure he doesn’t burn out, we’ll be watching that closely.”

Hellebuyck is past the days of saying he wants to play every game, and is moving towards a more stock reaction to stay ready rather than declaring what he might think is an optimal figure to start.

“I don’t and I don’t really want a number. I think things come and go and change every season,” said Hellebuyck. “My job is to be ready when my name is called and I’ll leave it at that.”

JETS NOTES: The Jets placed RW Mason Appleton in the injured reserve on Tuesday, backdated to Oct. 5 when he sustained an upper-body injury against the Calgary Flames. C Pierre-Luc Dubois was back on the ice on Tuesday, skating with Cole Perfetti and Blake Wheeler. Bowness said he expects both Dubois and Appleton (who skated in a contactless jersey with Adam Lowry and Morgan Barron) to be in the lineup on Friday. For the second day in a row, Logan Stanley was used for a pairing with Schmidt, suggesting he is a good candidate to be in the opening day lineup ahead of Dylan Samberg and Kyle Capobianco. The fourth line of Jets had a rotation with David Gustafsson, Sam Gagner, Saku Maenalanen and Dominic Toninato. Bowness said he expects F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to settle his visa issues and be on the ice for training on Thursday. Once Appleton is activated via IR, the Jets must make a corresponding move to place him on the 23-man roster, probably with one of the attackers.