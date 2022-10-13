With just two weeks left in October, will Apple hold one more event in 2022?

Apple only just introduced the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra at an event on September 7, but it’s not done releasing new products in 2022. There are several new Macs and iPads rumored to launch in October, but with two weeks left in the month, the waiting game has become intense.

Over the years, Apple has held another fall event in October or November where they have launched new Macs and AirPods. For example, at last year’s Unleashed event we got the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and third-gun AirPods, and the previous year brought the M1 versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s October product launches.

Will Apple hold an October event?

We had long assumed that Apple would hold two events this fall: One in September to launch new iPhones and Apple Watches, and another in October to release new iPads and Macs. Apple is expected to launch several new products before the end of the year, and an event is the logical way to reveal them all.

But there is a possibility that an event will not be held at all. Over the past 10 years, Apple has held October events in seven of them, so skipping it isn’t unprecedented. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that the remaining product lineup may not be enough to justify an event, and Apple could instead issue a series of press releases to announce new products.

When could Apple’s October event be held?

Invitations have not yet been sent out, but we can get an idea of ​​when the event may be held based on previous years. In the past, Apple has held October events on the following dates:

2021: Monday 18 October

2020: Tuesday 13 October

2019: No event

2018: Tuesday 30 October

2017: No event

2016: Thursday 27 October

2015: No event

2014: Thursday 16 October

2013: Tuesday 22 October

2012: Tuesday 23 October

2011: Tuesday 4 October

As you can see, it’s not always that Apple holds an event in October, but it certainly does more often than not, and we have every reason to expect an October event in 2022. We expect this year’s event will be held on Tuesday, October 18 or Tuesday, October 25. But since Apple held the iPhone 14 event a week earlier than usual, it could be on the early side, possibly October 11. Invitations are sent out a week or so before the event is held.

When does the October event start?

If Apple has an event in October, it starts at 10:00 a.m. PT. Here’s what it translates to in other countries around the world:

US: 10:00 AM (PST/PDT), 11:00 AM (MST/MDT), 12:00 PM (CST/CDT), 1:00 PM (EST/EDT)

Canada: As above and at 14.00 (AST/ADT)

UK: 6pm (GMT/BST)

Europe: 19.00 (CET/CEST)

India: 10.30 pm (IST)

Australia: The day after 1 (AWST/AWDT), 2:30 (ACST/ACDT), 3 (AEST/AEDT)

New Zealand: The day after at 5 (NZST/NZDT)

Apple’s special events usually last between one and two hours. If you want to watch the October event live, Apple will stream the keynote on its website and YouTube channel.

What will Apple launch in October?

Whether there’s an event or not, we expect Apple to unveil new Macs and iPads. The release of iPadOS 16.1 and macOS 13 Ventura is also likely to arrive during the month. Here’s what we expect Apple to announce:

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

The most logical Mac to arrive in October is an M2 Pro refresh of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. This isn’t just speculation on our part: In a June Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicated that Apple is getting ready to release M2-based versions of the Mac mini, Mac Pro, and MacBook Pro in the next few couple of months. And the current models have been for sale at Amazon for up to $400 off. However, we do not expect any changes other than the processor bump.

Mac Mini

Now that Apple has a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, it’s likely that an M2 Mac mini will follow soon, and an event in October would be a good place to launch it. But an update to the M1 model might not be the only new Mac mini coming from Apple. We could also see a high-end M2 Pro-based Mac mini to replace the Intel version still being sold. The new high-end model could have a new design, color and more ports to go along with its faster M2 Pro processor.

With just two weeks left in October, will Apple hold one more event in 2022? 1 IDG

iPad Pro

It’s not just the Macs that get new chips. A new iPad Pro with an M2 processor is also rumored to be on the way, possibly with wireless and MagSafe charging as well.

10th generation iPad

The biggest release of October could be Apple’s cheapest iPad, the 10.2-inch entry-level model. Rumors suggest that this model could get a redesign with slimmer bezels, a larger 10.5-inch screen, USB-C and 5G. It could also be losing the headphone jack.

Mac Pro

Apple initially said Apple’s silicon transition would take two years. It’s now more than two years since Apple announced the switch from Intel to its own chips, and in October it’s been two years since the first M1 Macs appeared. Apple teased a new Mac Pro at the Peek Performance event in March, but the current Mac Pro still runs on Intel chips. We don’t have a ton of information about what a new Mac Pro will be like, but it will likely use an even higher-end version of the M2 chip. There’s an outside chance that a new Mac Pro could still launch in 2022, but it looks more likely to be a 2023 release.

What did Apple launch at its October 2021 event?

On October 18, 2021, Apple launched redesigned models of the high-end MacBook Pro, with a 14-inch and 16-inch debuting. Powering the new MacBooks were the advanced M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, building on the already impressive M1 chips that arrived in November 2020. The laptops were redesigned with slim bezels and additional ports including MagSafe, HDMI and an SD card slot.

At that event, Apple also unveiled third-generation AirPods, new HomePod mini colors, and a cheaper, Siri-powered Apple Music subscription, Apple Music Voice. You can watch the video from the October 2021 event below: