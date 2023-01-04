With House GOP in chaos, Biden touts bipartisanship

By Seung Min Kim and Zeke Miller | Associated Press

COVINGTON, Kentucky — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated Ohio River bridge as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he called an “embarrassing” scene of GOP called disorder back in Washington.

The Democratic president’s trip to the Brent Spence Bridge, which gets a ton of federal money under the bipartisan infrastructure bill, came as Washington was gripped by the GOP’s inability to unite behind a candidate for House speaker.

“Having a Congress that can’t function is just embarrassing,” Biden said before leaving Kentucky to return to Washington. “We are the largest nation in the world. Earlier in the White House, he said the stalemate over who would succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker now that Republicans control the House was “not my problem.”

But the disagreement is new evidence that Biden’s chances of securing massive, transformational legislation have all but evaporated in a divided Washington, where the focus will be on GOP investigations of the Biden administration and battles over vital issues such as financing the government and meeting the federal debt. obligations.

That has the White House and top officials hoping to focus the country’s attention on Biden’s performance during his first two years in office and to demonstrate how the new laws directly affect Americans while appealing to the new authorized Republicans to find additional areas of cooperation in the new Congress.

The bridge visit is part of a renewed effort by Biden to highlight the bipartisan infrastructure bill of 2021, which includes $1 trillion for roads and bridges, broadband networks and water projects across America. The money will be critical not only to the communities receiving the aid, but also to the Democratic president’s political theory that voters are hungry for bipartisanship that produces tangible results.

“I believe it sends an important message, an important message to the whole country,” Biden said from a podium overlooking the soon-to-be-renovated bridge. “We can work together. We can get things done. We can move the nation forward, but just let go of a little bit of our ego and focus on what is needed in the country.

Biden was joined by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — a frequent Democrat contender — who greeted the president at the local airport and drove him to the riverbank in his limousine. McConnell was one of 19 Senate Republicans to support the infrastructure bill and has said repairing the Brent Spence has long been a priority.

“We all know these are really partisan times. But I always feel that no matter who gets elected, when it’s all over, we should look for things that we can agree on and try to do those things, even if we have big disagreements about other things,” said McConnell in brief remarks before Biden took the stage. The GOP senator called the bridge an example of bipartisanism the “country needs to see.”

The Democrats’ stronger-than-expected showing in the interim allowed their party to maintain control of the Senate even as the House fell to the Republicans.

On Tuesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the ostensible GOP speaker choice, failed to secure the required majority on three ballots — the first time in a century that a speaker was not selected on the first ballot. Elected members returned to the chamber on Wednesday for additional balloting with no clear path to a resolution.

At the bridge, Biden made light of the House drama, joking that a newly elected House member couldn’t attend the event because “he’s dealing with trying to figure out who’s going to be the next speaker,” before telling lawmakers from both parties to search for common ground in the coming year.

“After years of divisive politics, there are bright spots across the country,” Biden said. “The Brent Spence Bridge is one of them. A bridge that goes on and on and connects different centuries, different states, different political parties — a bridge to the vision of America that I know we all believe in, where we can work together to get things done.”

The perpetually congested bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio has frustrated motorists for decades. The infrastructure bill provides more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to Ohio and Kentucky to build a companion bridge that will help unclog traffic on the Brent Spence.

Other top officials are holding similar events at other major bridges in the US on Wednesday and Thursday. Vice President Kamala Harris stopped at Chicago’s collection of bridges spanning the Calumet River; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London, Connecticut; and White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu was scheduled to be at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Thursday with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

All bridges will receive new funding under the infrastructure bill, which is one of Biden’s great bipartisan achievements.

After his speech, Biden’s motorcade drove across the dilapidated bridge after stopping at a Cincinnati barbecue restaurant.

Landrieu told reporters on Air Force One that Biden’s performance with McConnell was “very important to show that these two people who have been friends for a long time and who don’t always see eye to eye have put their country first.”

The Brent Spence, which carries Interstates 71 and 75 between Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, was declared functionally obsolete by the Federal Highway Administration in the 1990s. It has become an outsized symbol of the country’s crumbling infrastructure, with successive presidents from both parties picking out the aging period while seeking better roads and bridges.

In 2011, President Barack Obama checked McConnell and House Speaker John Boehner, representing suburban Cincinnati, standing near the Brent Spence urging the two Republican leaders to support a job package that would repair similarly ailing bridges. Six years later, President Donald Trump told a local Fox station, “I’ve already heard about the bridge. I like the area.”

“We’re going to fix it,” Trump said of the Brent Spence, whom he called “dangerous.”

As for Biden, he said at a 2021 CNN town hall in Cincinnati that his administration would “fix that damn bridge of yours.”

Miller reported from Washington.