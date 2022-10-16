With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews

ROME (AP) – Italy’s far-right political leadership marked the 79th anniversary of the roundup of Jews in Rome during World War II on Sunday with calls for such an atrocity never to happen again, messages that took on greater significance after a national election won by a party with neo-fascist roots.

Giorgia MelonicExpected to lead Italy’s first far-right government since the end of the war, Rome’s Jewish community leader Ruth Dureghello called to commemorate the anniversary, a community spokesman said.

Meloni said in a statement that the anniversary serves as a “warning so that certain tragedies never happen again”. She said all Italians bear the memory “that serves to build antibodies against indifference and hatred, to continue to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms.”

On the morning of October 16, 1943, during the German occupation of Italy, 1,259 people were arrested from the Rome ghetto and surrounding neighborhoods and taken to a military barracks near the Vatican, bound for deportation to Auschwitz. Only 16 survived.

Meloni called it a “tragic, dark and incurable day for Rome and Italy”, which ended with the “horrific and inhumane deportation of Roman Jews at the hands of Nazi-fascist rage: women, men and children were torn from their lives, home per house.”

Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in the September 25 national elections – about 26% – and is expected to lead a government along with the right-wing League and center-right Forza Italia. Her party has its origins in the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, or MSI, which was founded in 1946 by the remnants of Benito Mussolini’s last government in the Nazi puppet state in Salo, northern Italy. It remained a small right-wing party until the 1990s, when it became the National Alliance, which sought to distance itself from its neo-fascist origins.

Meloni, who joined the MSI as a teenager and headed the National Alliance’s youth wing, founded Brothers of Italy in 2012 along with another former MSI and National Alliance member, Ignazio La Russa, who this week became president of the Senate was elected. La Russa has proudly displayed his Mussolini memorabilia collection and suggested early in the pandemic that Italians use the fascist salute rather than shake hands in a tweet he blamed on an underling who was quickly removed.

On Sunday, La Russa also commemorated the anniversary of the raid, saying it was “one of the darkest days in our history”.

“It is the duty of everyone, starting with the highest institutions, to pass on the memory so that similar tragedies never happen again in the future. To the Jewish community, today as always, my sincere closeness,” he said in a Facebook post.

Italy’s other political leaders also commemorated the anniversary with tweets, messages and statements. The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, attended a memorial service in the ghetto itself with Dureghello and other members of the Jewish community. They stopped for a wreath outside Rome’s main synagogue next to Rome’s chief rabbi, Riccardo Di Segni.

The community launched a social media campaign #16ottobre43 with a video scrolling the names of the murdered people “whose only ‘fault’ was being Jewish.”

Dureghello recalled that the anniversary “marked the date on which we remember the first Nazi-fascist deportation of the Roman Jews. Men, women and children torn from their homes and sent to die. Keeping the memory alive is a moral obligation that serves to silence the sirens of hatred and fanaticism.”

PART: