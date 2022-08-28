With devotees ranging from Grace Jones to Prue Leith, Issey Miyake has left an incredible legacy

A few years ago, I got a call from a young journalist explaining that her magazine is planning a fashion section about women with large collections of vintage clothing. “And my editor says she thinks you have a huge collection of Issey Miyake?” Um, yes I do, I replied. I’ve been buying it for over 30 years, but every piece was new when I bought it – to me it wasn’t a collection of museum archival items, but a working wardrobe. I didn’t go as far as the late architect Zaha Hadid, who only wore Miyake, but the Japanese designer was a style chapter for me. I’ve written about fashion for much of my career and I like a lot of labels, a lot of designers. But, confession, I have two running rails of Miyake’s clothes in my spare room. Because, as he insisted, it’s clothing, not fashion, and he wanted them to last. However, they are a very popular ticket on Ebay among seasoned vintage collectors.

Earlier this month, Issey Miyake died of liver cancer at age 84, having built a global multi-brand fashion and perfume empire over 50 years. He is mourned by many women and men in the creative arts and industries, in the media, theater and academia.

Among them are Jancis Robinson, Grace Jones (some of the most iconic photos of her are in Miyake), the Olsen twins, Katy Perry, Prue Leith, Tinie Tempah, Kim Kardashian, Will .i.am, Suzy Menkes and the Potter Jennifer Lee. He loved his customers, took them into the creation process and made them lifelong friends. ‘When I make something,’ he said, ‘it is only half finished. If people use it – for years and years – then it’s over.’ The story of how he made Apple’s Steve Jobs 100 turtlenecks to work with his Levi’s 501s so he didn’t suffer from “decision fatigue” in the morning is well known. Less well-known is the occasion when he learned that architect Richard Rogers refused to stop wearing the Miyake Windcoat he had owned for over a decade and which had become a tad shabby thanks to extensive travel and many construction sites. Miyake immediately provided an identical replacement and promised more when needed.

His innate and impulsive generosity also shows up in a story told by his longtime British press officer Piera Berardi. He was in London during fashion week in 1995 and I asked for an extended lunchtime to see my brother Antonio Berardi’s first runway show. Issey had a business lunch, but he immediately canceled it, saying, “I’m coming too.” And there he was on the front row of Antonio’s show. Imagine what the world press made of that! Imagine what that did to Antonio’s fledgling reputation.’

Future-shaping talent has always excited Miyake. In 1986, when print was at its most powerful and profitable, the entire Guardian department plus several critics and specialists moved to Tokyo for a week. He hosted dinner at Tokyo’s newest, most expensive restaurant for me, my fashion editor Sarah Mower and (a late add-on) Miyake-ophile and art critic Waldemar Januszczak. He didn’t do it to promote his own work, but to introduce us to the latest generation of Japanese fashion designers. These were the people, he insisted, we had to write about.

Designer Issey Miyakei during Paris Fashion Week circa 1993 in Paris. The designer introduced the world to a new wave of Japanese fashion designers

“There was no one like him,” recalls Professor Ron Arad, the acclaimed industrial designer who worked with Miyake on a student project for the Royal College of Art, a project that produced the Ripple chair. “I’ve met a lot of great people, but Issey had no equal in generosity, curiosity and creativity. When he launched A-POC (a piece of fabric) in 1998, the knit tube with cut-out dotted lines so people can choose and shape their own garment, I made him a chair and we styled the seat into the dress for launch. It was fun and working with him was always a lot of laughs.’

Former Tate director and art historian Sir Nicholas Serota remembers that too. “Like others, I was amazed at the way he stayed true to his principles in a world that places such an emphasis on celebrity. His humility and determination to stay close to his roots in his fascination with materials and the body in motion made him inventive to the very end. Everything seemed fresh and it seemed to go effortlessly, but that was because he made sure to give himself time to think and, most importantly, to laugh. He never took himself too seriously.’

Miyake’s approach to clothing was rational, innovative and cheerful. There was a playfulness in the way a piece of clothing could be one thing, then a shrug, a flick of the wrist could make it something else. He loved color and the ‘space between the body and the garment’, the way they moved side by side, flowing from one abstract form to another. He welcomed contributions from other artists and creators in various fields. Artists Robert Rauschenberg and Christo became friends, as did costume designer Anthony Powell, inventor Sir James Dyson and photographers Lord Snowdon and Irving Penn (the latter volunteered to photograph all of Miyake’s collections in 1986, which he did for over a decade) .

When he discovered a book on ceramics in a London bookshop, Miyake fell in love with the purity of the work of potter Dame Lucie Rie. It resonated with the Japanese aesthetic of bringing it back to the essential form. They became friends and he organized an exhibition of her work in Tokyo and Osaka, where the pieces were displayed seemingly floating on a gigantic rectangular pool, emphasizing their tranquil silence. Miyake used some of her multicolored stoneware buttons on coats in a collection in 1989, and she left the entire collection in her will when she died in 1995.

He is mourned by many women and men in the creative arts and industries, in the media, theater and academia, including fashion writer Brenda Polan depicted in an Issey Miyake scarf

Miyake, who always greeted everyone with wide open arms and a smile to match, was a great gift giver herself. Having nothing to give frustrated him. Once, when he was not expecting me and had not prepared anything, he took the scarf from his own neck and put it around mine. A simple cotton scarf, but a beautiful thing. I still have it and love it. Ron Arad told me, “I cherish everything he still gave me.”

Miyake often said he didn’t want to be known as the designer who, as a seven-year-old, witnessed the atomic bomb detonation over his hometown of Hiroshima in 1945, and whose health was endangered as a result. He was attracted to clothing because he saw it as always evolving and therefore optimistic. ‘Clothing in Japanese is fuku and fuku also means happiness, happiness. And probably I try to make people happy. And for myself.’