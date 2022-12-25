With Curry out, Poole scores 32 as Warriors beat Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points, highlighted by an emphatic one-handed slam on a pass from Draymond Green in the third, to beat Ja Morant before being ejected, and the Warriors beat the Warriors 123-109 on Sunday. the Memphis Grizzlies. in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals won in five games by Golden State.

Morant scored 36 points while debuting his first Nike-exclusive “Ja 1” shoe for the Grizzlies’ Christmas opener.

Klay Thompson added 24 points and nine rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points and Ty Jerome came off the bench in the third with 14 points as the Warriors played their 10th straight Christmas game.

Facing a Grizzlies team that is finally healthy and using their regular lineup, tensions were high just like they were in the playoff round seven months ago. Poole was ejected for the first time in his career with 9:20 remaining and Golden State had six technical errors.

Poole hit back-to-back 3-pointers 22 seconds apart in the first as the Warriors played without injured NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry for the fifth straight game because of a shoulder injury. Poole had 17 points in the first quarter on 5-for-9 shooting with three 3-pointers.

The Warriors used a 19-8 burst to start the second quarter to lead 52-37. But Memphis roared again, getting within 59-54 on three free throws by Tyus Jones just before halftime after a technical on Poole.

Steven Adams grabbed 14 rebounds for Memphis following a 125-100 victory at Phoenix on Friday night for his seventh start-to-finish win this season. Desmond Bane played his second game after a 17-game absence with a sprained right big toe.

Green had been questionable with soreness in his right foot, but he tested it during one drive and he was fine, contributing 13 rebounds and 13 assists. That prevented the Warriors from potentially using a different starting lineup for the seventh straight game. DiVincenzo returned Sunday from missing two games with illness.

RIVALRY

The Grizzlies eliminated the Warriors in the 2021 play-in round and continue to rise.

“They have a lot of continuity,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I really admire what they have built in the last four or five years.”

WIGGINS’S HEALTH

Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins missed his 10th straight game and 12th overall with a strained muscle in his right thigh area. Team vice president of player health and performance Rick Celebrini warned Kerr that if Wiggins rushed back and reinjured his leg, he could be out for another month.

“Yes, it went on longer than we expected, but with the groin injuries, you have to be careful,” Kerr said. “…We’re just trying to be cautious and give him another day or couple of days, whatever it takes to get him back. Hopefully he’ll play soon, but I can’t say exactly when he will be.”

TIPS

Grizzlies: Morant missed 8 of 10 3-pointers, Bane was 0 of 7 and the Grizzlies were 9 of 39 from deep. … Memphis had won the last two against the Warriors, who have won eight of 10 overall in the rivalry. … The Grizzlies held the Suns to 43.7% from the field on Friday and Golden State shot 47.3%.

Warriors: Green was hit with a technical at the 3:08 mark of the first, his 10th of the season. Kerr also got one, giving the Warriors three Ts. … Curry will miss at least two more weeks with Golden State while he recovers from a partially dislocated left shoulder suffered Dec. 14 in a game in Indiana. Curry will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. … Golden State played on Christmas Day as the defending champion for the fifth time and is 4-1 in those games. The Warriors are 15-17 overall on Christmas and 8-5 at home.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Grizzlies: Host Phoenix on Tuesday night in a quick rematch with the Suns on a three-game winning streak in the series.

Warriors: Host the Hornets on Tuesday night having lost two in a row to Charlotte overall, but with two straight wins and six of eight in the home series.

