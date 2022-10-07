With Control of the Senate in Play, These Are the Races to Watch

With the Senate tied at 50-50 for each party, Republican control is just one seat away. But this election season was full of surprises.

For much of the campaign season, Democrats seemed poised to win a Republican seat in Pennsylvania, meaning Republicans would have to flip two Democratic seats to secure a majority. But recent fumbles by Republican candidates in New Hampshire, Georgia and Arizona have made finding those two winable races more difficult.

These are the places where every party is vulnerable.

Despite the challenges ahead, Republicans still have plenty of ways to gain control of the Senate. They could beat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada and push Senator Raphael Warnock to a second round in Georgia. They could overwhelm the Georgia race with money to defeat Mr. Warnock, Herschel Walker, to save. They could also take a come-from-behind win in Pennsylvania.

But the Democrats also have options. If they can seal a win in Pennsylvania and beat Senator Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, it’s hard to see a way for Republicans to take three Democratic seats to compensate.