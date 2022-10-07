With Control of the Senate in Play, These Are the Races to Watch
With the Senate tied at 50-50 for each party, Republican control is just one seat away. But this election season was full of surprises.
For much of the campaign season, Democrats seemed poised to win a Republican seat in Pennsylvania, meaning Republicans would have to flip two Democratic seats to secure a majority. But recent fumbles by Republican candidates in New Hampshire, Georgia and Arizona have made finding those two winable races more difficult.
These are the places where every party is vulnerable.
Cook Political Report still rates the contest as a bull’s eye, but the new allegations have Mr. Warnock ahead and Mr. Walker put on the defensive.
A Democratic seat in Arizona may have once been vulnerable. But the continued popularity of incumbent Mark Kelly and the faltering campaign of his challenger, Blake Masters, could put it out of reach for Republicans.
But her Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general, lost his chance to run for governor in 2018 and doesn’t have a clear lead yet.
His opponent, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, suffered a life-threatening stroke that left Dr. Oz gave an opening. The obvious fallout from the stroke and the Republican’s attacks on Mr. Fetterman as a criminally coddled liberal have narrowed the race.
Democrats had high hopes for removing the Republican senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, six years ago and were stunned by his relatively easy re-election. Since then, Mr. Johnson has become the Senate’s biggest peddler of conspiracy theories and misinformation about Covid-19, but he is holding on tight to Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who comes from the liberal wing of the Democrats and is vulnerable. has been found for attacks, especially on crime.
Cheri Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, is a judge above the political battle. North Carolina is a state that has broken the hearts of Democrats, and it may well be. But Mr Budd and Mrs Beasley consistently vote for a draw.
Despite the challenges ahead, Republicans still have plenty of ways to gain control of the Senate. They could beat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada and push Senator Raphael Warnock to a second round in Georgia. They could overwhelm the Georgia race with money to defeat Mr. Warnock, Herschel Walker, to save. They could also take a come-from-behind win in Pennsylvania.
But the Democrats also have options. If they can seal a win in Pennsylvania and beat Senator Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, it’s hard to see a way for Republicans to take three Democratic seats to compensate.