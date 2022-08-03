With Climate Deal in Sight, Democrats Turn Hopes on Sinema

While Mr. Manchin has embraced the public scrutiny and attention that comes with a fluctuating vote in the evenly divided Senate, Ms. Sinema has remained a mystery. The approval of the Democrats’ key domestic policy initiative, negotiated by Mr. Manchin and New York’s Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, now depends on her willingness to support it.

So far, Mrs. Sinema won’t say anything.

It has put Democrats in a dangerous position as they rush to advance the package as early as this week and toil to unite all 50 members of their caucus behind it. Republicans are expected to unanimously oppose the plan, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars in energy and climate proposals, tax hikes, expanded health care subsidies and a plan to lower the prices of prescription drugs, meaning Democrats cannot vote. miss if all Republicans Gift.

Party leaders will also have to maneuver the bill through a series of quick amendments that could be passed if a Democrat joins Republicans in support. As Mr Manchin enthusiastically embarks on a media tour to celebrate the measure, the fear of failure is fueled by Ms Sinema’s trademark silence.

A spokeswoman for Ms Sinema has said the senator was reviewing the legislation and awaiting advice from top Senate officials, who analyzed whether it met the strict rules applicable under the budget reconciliation process. Democrats used the reconciliation process to shield legislation from a filibuster and speed it up through Congress.