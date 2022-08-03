With Climate Deal in Sight, Democrats Turn Hopes on Sinema
WASHINGTON — As Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in turn chaired the Senate floor on Tuesday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin III, a fellow Democrat, got on one knee beside her on the podium and leaned forward intently to speak. in a hushed tone to her.
Ms. Sinema, an inscrutable lawmaker who has shown a willingness to reject her party, had replaced Mr. Manchin as the most prominent and speculated mainstay of his party’s main climate, energy and tax package, and the West Virginian was there to to lobby her to support it.
As journalists watched from the gallery above and leaned forward to try to hear the conversation, Ms Sinema apparently waved in the affirmative.
“She will make a decision based on the facts,” Mr Manchin later told reporters, calling it “a good talk.”
While Mr. Manchin has embraced the public scrutiny and attention that comes with a fluctuating vote in the evenly divided Senate, Ms. Sinema has remained a mystery. The approval of the Democrats’ key domestic policy initiative, negotiated by Mr. Manchin and New York’s Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, now depends on her willingness to support it.
So far, Mrs. Sinema won’t say anything.
It has put Democrats in a dangerous position as they rush to advance the package as early as this week and toil to unite all 50 members of their caucus behind it. Republicans are expected to unanimously oppose the plan, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars in energy and climate proposals, tax hikes, expanded health care subsidies and a plan to lower the prices of prescription drugs, meaning Democrats cannot vote. miss if all Republicans Gift.
Party leaders will also have to maneuver the bill through a series of quick amendments that could be passed if a Democrat joins Republicans in support. As Mr Manchin enthusiastically embarks on a media tour to celebrate the measure, the fear of failure is fueled by Ms Sinema’s trademark silence.
A spokeswoman for Ms Sinema has said the senator was reviewing the legislation and awaiting advice from top Senate officials, who analyzed whether it met the strict rules applicable under the budget reconciliation process. Democrats used the reconciliation process to shield legislation from a filibuster and speed it up through Congress.
The top Democrats were quietly considering what possible changes to the bill, particularly to tax provisions, might be needed to win Ms Sinema’s support.
While voting for the initial $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that would allow Democrats to start legislation, Ms. Sinema failed to provide explicit support for many parts of the current package, especially many of the tax increases that were included to pay for it. . Doubts about Ms Sinema’s support have centered on her previous opposition to a proposal aimed at limiting preferential tax treatment with interest on income earned by venture capitalists and private equity firms. A similar proposal was one of the tax changes that Mr. Manchin and Mr. Schumer included in their deal.
Mr Manchin and other Democrats have said the provision would ensure fairness in the country’s tax law. But Ms Sinema, who opposed many of the tax hikes her colleagues had been pushing for, was cold-blooded.
Ms Sinema, like most of her colleagues, was taken aback by the news of the deal between Mr Manchin and Mr Schumer and its details. Mr Manchin has said he deliberately failed to confide in or consult other Democrats in the latest negotiations to salvage the climate and tax proposals because, he told reporters on Monday, “I was never sure we could reach a deal.” final, to get a completed bill.”
Speaking to a radio station in West Virginia on Tuesday, Mr. Manchin noted that Ms. Sinema had played an outrageous role in shaping the prescription drug proposal and scaling back Democratic ambitions to revise the tax code as part of the plan.
“This is everything Kyrsten agreed to in December,” he told Hoppy Kercheval, a local radio host. He added: “If there’s anything here that she doesn’t like that she liked before, tell me.”
Democratic senators and aides have also noted that the proposal to change the tax cut for wealthy executives is more modest than what the majority of the party had urged, scaled down rather than eliminating it altogether.
It was unclear whether Democrats would be willing to abandon the proposal altogether to win Ms Sinema. Estimates suggest it would bring in about $14 billion, a small fraction of the $740 billion plan.
“Some people in Washington may seem old-fashioned, but in my experience Senator Sinema has always believed that you need to be thoughtful and careful when it comes to changing tax policy,” said John LaBombard, senior vice president at the public affairs firm. ROKK Solutions, who left Ms Sinema’s office in February after working in her office for more than three years.
“My guess is that any tax policy that deserves her support is one that she can trust will not negatively affect our economic competitiveness or have unintended consequences,” he added.
Party leaders expressed cautious optimism that they could make it through the package with key elements intact.
“I am hopeful that we will all be united and pass this bill,” said Mr Schumer, who said he and his staff were in contact with Ms Sinema about the measure.
Others even avoided commenting on whether they had spoken to Ms. Sinema.
“Why would I share that with any of you right now?” asked Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, throwing his arms in the air with a grin as he boarded the Senate subway.
Ms. Sinema, 46, has alternated between agonizing her sides with her refusal to embrace some of her top priorities and playing a key role in negotiating some of her hardest won two-pronged compromises.
She has sparked the ire of her peers and some voters for resisting their push to undo the 60-vote filibuster threshold that Republicans have used to block much of the Democratic agenda. Ms. Sinema also joined Mr. Manchin in working out the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, and played a leading role in forging a compromise on gun security efforts that yielded the first major federal law on that issue in decades.
She has previously expressed support for investment in climate change, leaving many Democrats hopeful that she will choose to back the final deal. On the Senate floor on Tuesday, lawmakers from both parties made it a point to talk her through between votes.
Ms. Sinema, who will be re-elected in 2024, also faces a likely primary opponent as part of her opposition to ending the filibuster. The Primary Sinema Project, a political group aiming to oust her, warned that Ms. Sinema “better not screw this upafter the deal was announced, while Representative Ruben Gallego, a potential challenger and prominent critic, accused of holding up the size “to try to protect ultra-wealthy hedge fund managers so they can pay lower taxes.”
Her Republican allies and business groups see Ms. Sinema as a last chance to derail a measure they have denounced as damaging to the country’s economy. Americans For Prosperity, a nonprofit conservative advocacy group associated with the Tea Party and the Koch Brothers, spread an online advertisement against legislation that called for “Come on Kyrsten…Say NO to Arizona.”
But her colleagues admitted that Ms Sinema rarely seemed to get carried away by the heat of public campaigns.
“She analyzes it, takes her own advice, I think, as most of you know, and usually comes to her own decisions, quite independently of any pressure she might face from either side,” Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican, told reporters on Monday. “So, you know, I think she’s going through that process right now.”
Catie Edmondson reporting contributed.