With California projected to lose 10% of its water within 20 years, Governor Newsom calls for urgent action

As California goes through a historic drought, exacerbated by global warming, Governor Gavin Newsom released a new plan Thursday to adapt to the state’s hotter, drier future by capturing and storing more water, more wastewater. recycling and desalination of seawater and saline groundwater.

The governor’s new water supply strategy, detailed in a 16-page document, describes a series of actions aimed at preparing the state for an estimated 10% decline in California’s water supply by 2040 due to higher temperatures and reduced runoff. . The plan aims to accelerate infrastructure projects, boost conservation and improve the state’s water system to cope with the increasing pace of climate change, ensuring adequate water supply for an estimated 8.4 million households.

“The heat is getting a lot hotter, the drought is getting a lot drier,” Newsom said. “We have to adapt to that new reality and we have to change our approach.”

Newsom called it “an aggressive plan to rebuild the way we source, store and deliver water so that our children and grandchildren can continue to call California home in this warmer, drier climate.”

Newsom spoke about the plan in Antioch, where a desalination plant is being built to treat brackish water.

Newsom also announced the appointment of his gubernatorial rival and former mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa, as his new infrastructure czar.

The state plan calls for expansion of water storage capacity above and below ground by 4 million acre feet; expanding the average groundwater recharge by 500,000 acre feet; accelerating wastewater recycling projects; construction projects to absorb more runoff during storms; and desalination of ocean water and saline groundwater.

The projected 10% loss of the state’s water supply within two decades translates into losses of an average of 6 million to 9 million acre-feet per year — more than the volume of Shasta Lake, the state’s largest reservoir, which holds 4 million acres. .5 million acre feet. .

The state’s plan hints at how warmer temperatures unleashed by rising levels of greenhouse gases are leading to what many scientists describe as desiccation. A warmer climate makes the atmosphere “thirstier”, drawing more moisture from the landscape through evaporation and increasing the amount of plants they absorb, reducing runoff into streams and rivers.

“Regardless of drought or flooding, in this changed climate there will be less water available for people to use,” the state plan says. “To keep up with the pace of climate change, California needs to act smarter and faster to update our water systems. Modernizing our water systems will help replenish the water that California will lose due to hotter and drier weather.”

The extreme drought and high temperatures during the 2012-16 drought, closely followed by the current drought since 2020, “send a strong climate signal that we must heed,” the plan says. It says these more extreme conditions make it clear that California must “double up” on a series of actions to bolster the state’s water supply “in haste.”

State officials said implementing the strategy, which builds on the governor’s water-resistance portfolio released in 2020, will require coordination with local and federal agencies and tribes.

“The best science tells us we need to act now to adapt to California’s water future. Climate change means drought won’t just last two years, as it has historically,” Newsom said in a statement. “Extreme weather is a fixture here in the American West and California will adapt to this new reality.”

The plan includes goals and timelines, such as expanding brackish groundwater desalination to 84,000 acre-feet by 2040, and increasing the state’s stormwater harvesting capacity by 500,000 acre-feet by 2040. By comparison, the Los Angeles’ total annual water consumption is nearly 500,000 acre-feet.

The state plan calls, among other things, for the establishment of a groundwater replenishment coordination committee to help implement projects that will capture water and replenish aquifers.

To offset the increased evaporation and reduction of supplies due to the changing climate, the plan says, “California needs to capture more water, recycle, desalinate and conserve.” It says the new set of priorities will “use water that would otherwise be unusable, efficiently stretch supplies and expand our capacity to use water from major storms for dry spells.”

The plan says this approach is designed for a “climate prone to weather whiplash.”

