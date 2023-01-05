Witchfire’s world isn’t closed or open; the steampunk shooter is right in the middle

By
Jacky
-
Witchfire’s world isn’t closed or open; the steampunk shooter is right in the middle

Filled with furious dark knights, vibrant magic, and a truckload of weapons, Witchfire looks like a hectic, fun time, especially if you’re into steampunk-style shooters. But if you’ve been following development, you might be wondering why it took the team so long to make the game. We finally have an answer.

Originally announced in 2017, developer The Astronauts has explained what caused the significant delays: they made Witchfire semi-open world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR