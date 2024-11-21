Witchcraft cult horror as 12 mummified bodies are discovered at Thai black magic sect where devotees ‘meditate with corpses to gain superpowers’

A cult investigation in Thailand took a gruesome turn when police discovered twelve mummified bodies allegedly used for black magic rituals.

Shocked officers raided an encampment on Wednesday after reports that cult devotees were ‘meditating with corpses’ to learn the power of clairvoyance.

Black magic gurus at Siri Chan Forest Monastery in Kamphaeng Phet claimed the bodies, including the corpse of a child, gave followers supernatural powers.

When authorities entered the bamboo shelter, they discovered 17 graves containing 12 human bodies – four recently deceased and eight skeletons.

Some graves were lined with banana leaves and salt to preserve the bodies so they could be used for cult rituals.

Alleged cult leader Phra Ajarn Saifon had previously claimed that the religious group had 69 branches across Thailand.

He also said in interviews that he was capable of other supernatural feats, such as swapping bodies and walking through crocodile pits unharmed.

Police have exhumed twelve bodies from the Thai camp, including one of a child

Followers claimed the bodies gave them supernatural powers

Followers reportedly tried to learn the powers of clairvoyance by meditating on corpses

Police said there was evidence the bodies had been preserved with salt and leaves

Police Colonel Anek Chansorn of the Kamphaeng Phet provincial police said officers were investigating how the bodies were transported to the monastery.

‘An investigation has been started. If we find anything wrong, we will investigate them on charges of hiding bodies,” he said.

“If we find evidence of wrongdoing, we will prosecute.”

Police added that documentation had been found showing that relatives of the deceased had donated the bodies to the monastery.

DNA tests were carried out to allow the families to claim the cadavers.

The Kamphaeng Phet Provincial Bureau of Buddhism has ordered the cessation of other activities at the Siri Chan Forest Monastery as they were unauthorized.

Officers have now cordoned off the area.

Mae Mai, a follower of the suspected cult, said: “The monastery teaches something original that cannot be learned in ordinary temples.

‘The master, Phra Ajarn Saifon, spent not just days but ten years learning clairvoyance.

“Practitioners must spend approximately six hours meditating and go through specific processes before meditating in front of the corpses.”

Thailand’s population is predominantly Buddhist, but many people have beliefs outside religion, such as the worship of local spirits and the fear of ghosts.

The police have since stopped all activities in the monastery and closed it with a cordon

Documents showed that relatives of the deceased had donated the bodies to the monastery

Officials worked through the night and discovered gruesome evidence of cult activity

Thailand is predominantly Buddhist, but is also home to a number of black magic sects

Skeletons and recently deceased corpses were unearthed at the site in rural Thailand

In May 2022, Thai witchcraft boss Tawee Nanla was arrested after police found 11 dead bodies at his home in Chaiyaphum province.

It was said that he arrested some of his followers and forced them to eat his urine and feces, which were presented as a cure for diseases.

Provincial Governor Kraisorn Kongchalad said Thawee had at least a dozen followers living with him, while coffins containing bodies were scattered around the house.

Authorities believe the group existed for more than four years without anyone noticing, due to the remoteness of the leader’s forest home.

While in January this year, Thai witch doctor Ajarn Man, also an alleged cult leader, sparked outrage when footage emerged of him licking the buttocks of his followers in a bizarre ritual intended to bring them good luck.

Police said they took no action because no complaints had been filed by his alleged victims.