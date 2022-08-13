Witch doctors blamed for killing of 100 vultures in South African safari park

<!–

Witch doctors are believed to be behind the barbaric murder of more than 100 vultures in South Africa’s most famous safari park, butchering them for use in black magic potions.

A buffalo was first poisoned and when vultures started circling over it in Kruger National Park it wasn’t long before they flew down to feast on the stricken beast.

As the scavengers began to clean the carcass, the powerful poison penetrated the birds’ bodies and they began to collapse in droves, dying of pain around the half-digested buffalo.

Even a lone hyena drawn in for his part of the kill was found dead among the huge pile of vultures strewn around the buffalo after they ate the poisoned flesh.

The illegal trade in vultures’ body parts – especially heads, viciously curved beaks and claws known as ‘muti’ – turns them into potions and threatens their very existence.

Rangers on patrol encountered horrific mass poisoning at Punda Maria’s main gate on Thursday and rescued 20 very sick vultures at a fence bordering a local village.

The Punda Maria gateway to the Kruger National Park near where the vultures were found

They were rushed in a rangers station wagon to a nearby rehabilitation center for emergency treatment by the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

Two similar poisonings occurred at the Kruger last year, and at the same time as the latest massive poisoning, another 50 vultures were poisoned above the Botswana border near Chobe.

Acting Superintendent of SANParks Hapiloe Sello said: “This reprehensible act emphasizes once again the ever-present danger of wildlife poisoning by unscrupulous people.

“The scene has been cordoned off for further investigation and the carcasses have been burned to ensure there are no further poisonings and we have 20 birds left alive.

“The first indications are that the carcasses were harvested for their body parts and SANParks can confirm that we have referred this matter to the police for a full investigation.

Rangers on patrol discovered a buffalo carcass that appears to be laced with venom and found more than 100 dead vultures and a hyena feeding on the carcass.

Experts say the white-headed vulture is critically endangered and the illegal trade in body parts is putting the species at increasing risk of extinction. Pictured: Vulture carcasses in the park

“Poisons on this scale, given the critical nature of vultures worldwide, place this critically endangered species at increasing risk of extinction, so we need to end it now,” she added.

Traditional healers or medicine men believe that vulture body parts can give those who take their potions clairvoyant abilities and increase their intelligence and heal terminal illnesses.

They also claim that the ‘muti’ can give those who buy it the ability to appease the ancestors and the vulture-based concoctions have even been promoted to villagers as a cure for Covid.

Many highly superstitious locals also believe that the vulture possesses psychic powers and that ‘muti’ made from vulture brains helps see the future and may even help you win the lottery.

A research paper published in the Journal of Raptor Research last year said: ‘Vultures were acquired for use in traditional medicine by poisoning them in protected areas such as KNP.

Vultures reportedly range in price from R300 (£15) to R1500 (£75) for the whole bird.

Researchers who spoke to 51 traditional healers in Mpumulanga province alone estimate that they use 800 vultures a year, but that number would be much higher across the continent.

With an estimated 270,000 White Backed vultures left, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has red-listed them as a critically endangered species.

They are very slow breeders hatching just one egg a year and at the current rate of poaching for witchcraft purposes it is estimated that they could be extinct within 45 years.

The wild scavengers weigh up to 9 pounds, are 3.5 feet long and have a wingspan of 7 feet and their eyesight is so good it is 20 times better than humans and they can see 8 times as far.

Their hooked and powerful beaks can rip a kilogram of flesh from a dead animal and devour it in under a minute, eating it until they are so full that they can often not take off for hours.

They soar to 8000 ft in search of dead or dying animals on the savanna below and a committee of vultures will wait patiently in trees for 36 hours for an animal to die.

The worst case of vulture poisoning was in 2019 in Botswana, when three elephants were poisoned and 537 vultures died after eating their deadly remains.