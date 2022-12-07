Wish you were here? Ex-PM Liz Truss ditches chilly Westminster to hobnob in Washington DC

<!–

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss swapped Westminster for Washington DC to attend a glitzy gathering of global conservatives.

Despite the fact that the Commons did not part for Christmas for two more weeks, Truss was seen last night in the US capital.

A spokesman confirmed that he was there to attend the forum of the International Democratic Union, which brings together center-right figures from around the world.

Among those speaking at the event are former Vice President Donald Trump Mike Pence and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas.

There are also Britons among the speakers, including Brandon Lewis, who was briefly attorney general under Ms Truss and Northern Ireland secretary under Boris Johnson. Former Conservative Party Chairman Lord Ashcroft is also on the list to speak.

A spokesperson for Ms Truss said: “Liz will be attending the IDU Forum, an annual gathering of senior centre-right politicians from around the world, at the invitation of former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, IDU Chairman.”

Ms. Truss was seen by a Twitter user who worked in DC last night. She has not spoken in the House of Commons since she stepped down as prime minister at the end of October.

It is believed to be his first trip to the United States since he traveled to the United Nations in New York during his 49-day term.

Meanwhile, in cold Britain, Mrs Truss’s successor Rishi Sunak faces yet another Tory revolt today as MPs line up behind calls to ensure Britons can use free ATMs.

More than 20 Conservatives have signed an amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Act that would force the government to create a ‘minimum level’ of access to machines that don’t charge.

The push is likely to come to a vote in the House of Commons later, and while the government doesn’t seem in danger of losing just yet, a rebellion of that size would be another warning shot after the prime minister was forced to to make successive changes of direction.

Supporters of the amendment, tabled by Siobhain McDonagh of the Labor Party, include former cabinet ministers Iain Duncan Smith, Priti Patel and David Mundell, and John Hayes.

Sir Iain told MailOnline he did not expect to inflict a defeat on the PM, but MPs needed to start a ‘debate’ on the issue of free ATM access.

Last night, Mr. Sunak descended in the face of an insurrection threat over the ban on onshore wind farms.

Earlier this week, he reached an agreement with the rebels on housing construction targets, as part of the Government’s flagship bill to level up and regenerate.

To appease some 30 supportive Conservative MPs on wind turbines, the government announced it will launch a “technical consultation” on proposed changes to national planning rules on onshore wind farms.

Following talks with rebel MPs, the Department for Grading, Housing and Communities said it would explore how onshore wind farms can be built with local support.

DLUHC also said it would explore how local communities wanting to build onshore wind farms could benefit from them, for example through lower energy bills.

“Under the proposals, planning permission would be contingent on a project being able to demonstrate local support and adequately address any impacts identified by the local community,” it said in a statement.

“Local authorities would also need to demonstrate support for certain areas as suitable for onshore wind, moving away from rigid requirements for sites to be designated in local plans.”