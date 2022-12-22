Wish Book: South Bay’s DreamPower horses help humans heal

Initially, Nicole Duarte was not the person Scooter needed. Scarred by a violent incident in the US Marines, she was angry and impatient.

But Scooter was just as disappointing. A 1,400-pound horse with a toddler’s bearing, he was careless and imperious. He bit. He ran.

Together, up DreamPower Horseback Riding in Gilroy, they taught each other how to walk in step together, with kindness and respect.

“It’s a partnership,” Duarte said. Scooter’s big dark eyes stared at her, his ears twitching at the sound of her voice.

The horses at DreamPower are not polished, posed or perfect. The people are not there for ribbons, money or applause.

Rather, they come for healing and hope. The organization’s 20 different equine-based psychotherapy and mental health programs serve more than 800 Bay Area residents, such as military veterans, children with autism, teens with anxiety and depression, and the elderly experiencing mental and physical decline. It offers free support groups for children whose siblings have cancer, who have lost a parent to COVID, or who have been affected by wildfires. After the Gilroy Garlic Festival shootings, it organized support groups for children and adults.

Far from urban stress, clients are taught to lead, care and drive. They help take care of chickens and goats, sweep a barn or clear a pasture. Sometimes the best therapy is just to caress a velvety nose.

But horses are expensive. While DreamPower’s animals are all donated, it costs money — an average of $6,000 per animal per year — to provide care. It is seeking $18,000 to sponsor three horses in the “therapy herd” for a year.

When the organization was founded 20 years ago, a bale of hay cost $6; now, due to fuel prices, the drought and market pressure, it costs $30. Paddock space in the South Bay is no longer cheap and plentiful. Vet and farrier costs have increased.

This poses a growing challenge for an organization that strives to remain open to all.

“Sponsoring therapy horses and covering their basic care costs will allow us to offer more scholarships and ‘glide’ programs,” said Martha McNiel, Founder and Director of DreamPower. “Our free groups are possible because the basic care for the therapy horses is covered.”

McNiel, trained as a family therapist, came up with DreamPower while working with foster children in San Francisco.

“I had a small office in town,” she recalls. “And all I did was tell kids not to break the furniture. “Don’t jump out the window,” I’d say. “Don’t turn the lamp.” ”

“And I kept thinking how much better it would be if we could be outside, where we could move around,” she said. “And have real live animals, instead of stuffed animals.”

It started with just McNiel and her two horses and became the first and only Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International Premier Accredited Center in the South Bay region.

About 300 volunteers now donate their time and energy. Psychotherapy sessions are conducted by licensed or unlicensed psychotherapists in California. Registered therapeutic riding instructors teach riding and riding.

The organization’s “therapy herd” has grown to include 19 large horses, four miniature horses and a small donkey.

Three animals in particular are in dire need of sponsors: Mickey, a good-natured Rocky Mountain Horse with a flaxen mane and tail; Loftur, a chestnut Icelandic gelding; and Gigi, the color of a mouse and just as blurry.

Scooter, a black and white pinto, started out as “a problem kid,” recalls Duarte, 53, of Morgan Hill.

He arrived with impressive credentials. A purebred Gypsy Vanner, he was bred to pull caravans of traveling people in the British Isles. But he was undisciplined. And with hooves the size of dinner plates, he could be intimidating.

“When I started working with him, it was difficult,” said Duarte. “There were days when I went home crying. He would just be a real jerk. I felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere with him.”

Duarte had her own problems.

As a military officer in the Marine Corps Reserves, she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Strong and short-tempered, she experienced visual and auditory hallucinations and other debilitating symptoms. “It became very, very real that that war wasn’t something I wanted to be a part of anymore,” she said, choking on the memory.

Conventional therapy could not help. But horses did.

A horse’s spirit belongs to the mood of the moment. Living in the mysterious land on the other side of the species barrier, it reflects what it feels like.

“Scooter is a biofeedback machine,” said Duarte. “If I’m tense, he’ll be tense. If he starts misbehaving, I know it’s because of me.”

“Horses can see you coming and judge your mood and your energy just by watching you walk up. They’ll know if it’s a good day or a bad day,” she said.

Scooter taught her to practice three things: patience, observation, and humility. Subtlety and trust are more powerful tools than coercion and fear, Duarte learned. Now, when the anger rises, she has more control.

“It’s been a long, hard road, but I’m doing much better,” she said.

Scooter needed Duarte too. When he developed cancer and underwent surgery, Duarte drove to DreamPower daily to tend to his wound and flush it with fresh, cold water.

“That’s what really took a leap in our relationship. And then just consistency and time,” she said. “I want to leave him in a better place than when I started.”

Now Duarte leads a support group of younger veterans, helping them with mental health crises, medical appointments or other challenges. She still relies on DreamPower in times of stress – finding peace in the meadows and light at the end of a dark, angry tunnel.

With more money, DreamPower can help others.

“I couldn’t be who I am, who I could be,” she said, “until I got here.”

