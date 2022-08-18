Wisconsin school board to BAN ‘political messages’ in classrooms despite opposition from parents

Parents and students rejected a Wisconsin school board’s decision to impose a total ban on all political, religious and secular symbols in classrooms, including banners supporting police, Black Lives Matter and MAGA slogans, after a culture war dispute over Pride flags and student pronouns.

The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday to enforce a code of conduct that the inspector recently interpreted as prohibiting district employees from displaying these symbols in the classroom.

“The new rules regarding Pride flags and pronouns are concerning to me,” high school junior Abigail O’Connell, who identified as queer and uses the pronouns she and she, told the board. “I now feel accepted at my school, but I came out for freshman year last summer and I was afraid to go to high school.”

She said it made her feel more comfortable seeing Pride flags in the classroom.

Only board member Jim Romanowski voted against the measure and urged the other members to let students think for themselves

The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday to enforce a code of conduct that the inspector recently interpreted as prohibiting district employees from displaying these symbols in the classroom.

Kettle Moraine High School is located in the town of Wales, Wisconsin, about an hour north of Milwaukee.

The meeting was strictly reserved for speakers in the district to avoid outside influence on the debate. Kettle Moraine High School is located in the town of Wales, Wisconsin, about an hour north of Milwaukee.

‘The past few years have already presented enough challenges. Our children are behind. Now we are going to see workforce challenges and wage inflation that will create even more challenges. This effort on Pride flags and pronouns is nothing more than a central think tank distraction,” said parent Jonathan M., who has three children in the ward. “Please start focusing on being the preferred employer for our teachers to support our children.”

He said years of business experience taught him the ‘platinum rule’

“We treat others the way they would like to be treated,” he said. “This is one of the most valuable lessons we can teach our students. Please consider reversing your decision.’

Abigail O’Connell, a junior in the district, said she felt more comfortable as a queer student when Pride flags were in the classroom

Parents and students expressed frustration at restrictive free speech policies at packed Kettle Moraine School District meeting

The issue was raised by right-wing school board member Kelly Brown, who has a son in the district, complaining about the impact the banners were having on her son.

To compromise, Chief Inspector Stephen Plum said the district would interpret employee conduct guidelines to ban all such posts.

“If you have a policy that says ‘nothing political’, does that mean you can’t have a subscription that says ‘Support our troops’ or ‘Believe women’ or ‘Save the planet?’ By some people’s definitions, all those things are political,” said Christine Donahoe, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

School board members Kelly Brown and Carl Millard call for more drastic restrictions on symbols in the classroom

Donahoe said she is looking closely at the policy and a similar policy approved by the school district in nearby Waukesha last fall.

“It really looks like targeted attacks on specific points of view, such as LGBT communities, or welcome and safe spaces for students of color,” Donahoe said.

The policy states that teachers must “show restraint in using their position to promote partisan politics, sectarian religious views or selfish propaganda of any kind, or for personal, monetary or non-monetary gain.”

Jim Romanowski was the only board member to vote against the ban, saying he changed his mind about the policy after hearing from students and staff.

“Our high school students develop critical thinking skills with the help and guidance of their parents, they can evaluate different opinions and make their own decisions on different issues,” Romanowski said.

The parents allege that the district “denied” their request, saying that because of the policy, they would address their daughter with a male name and pronouns if she wished.

Many of our seniors are old enough to vote and serve in the armed forces. They are expected to function as adults. Do not try [to] isolate students from the real world where they need to function. I do not support the ban on pride flags in high school. I ask my fellow board members to refrain from acts that are perceived as discrimination.’

School board chairman Gary Vose said the interpretation was intended to support all students and prevent bullying.

“Having Pride flags in some classrooms and not others — and perhaps that’s not the intention — could get the message across that some staff members want to support students with different lifestyle choices and others don’t,” he said at the meeting.

We don’t want that in Kettle Marine. We want all staff to support all students. We don’t want conflicts between students or conflicts between employees. We shouldn’t allow bullying of any kind.’

“Who would have thought five years ago that Pride flags would even be a problem,” Vose added.

Brown said she wanted language in teacher policy to be more restrictive.

“While I agree with what we’re talking about, I think there needs to be stronger language so that staff understand what’s allowed and what isn’t, making it more defined in the policy itself, like a parent who has a had a problem with this,” she said.

Vose said the current language was broad enough to cover all political and religious expressions.

“The problem is broader than Pride flags and pronouns,” he said. “It would ban Pride flags by staff members in their classrooms. Thin blue line flags, MAGA T-shirts, Biden hats or the like would also be prohibited by the staff.”

Board member Carl Millard also asked for teachers to be banned from expressing religious or sectarian views.

In their lawsuit, the parents allege that the school violated every parent’s constitutional right to educate their children by “undermining and nullifying” their decision-making role.

The parents wrote a letter to the school district expressing their concerns and asking officials to change the policy to require parental consent

“I’m going to say something that I hope will bring everyone together tonight. Everything means everything. Every child is important. There is a three-legged stool. There are staff, there are students and there are parents. We must all come together.’

More than 13,000 people have signed an online petition against the Kettle Moraine policy launched by two local high school students, Bethany Provan and Brit Farrar.

“Having a rainbow flag in your room isn’t forcing anyone to believe in your beliefs,” Provan told WITI-TV. “It’s just saying, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here, and we support you.’

Kettle Moraine has been a focal point in the country’s culture war.

Last fall, the parents of a 12-year-old girl sued the Kettle Moraine School District after saying they had been forced to remove their daughter from school to “protect her sanity and preserve her parental role” after the girl asked teachers to use masculine pronouns without their permission.

The unnamed parents allege in the district court lawsuit that the school violated every parent’s constitutional right to educate their children by “undermining and nullifying” their decision-making role.