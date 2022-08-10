Wisconsin Republicans Embrace Trump in Race To Be Decided By 2020 Grievances

Republican primary voters on Tuesday toppled their party’s Wisconsin branch by electing a Trump-backed candidate for governor who destroyed the 2020 election results as the challenger to Democrat Governor Tony Evers, in one of the most sweeping Novembers. competitions in the country.

Tim Michels, a wealthy construction magnate who was backed by former President Donald J. Trump, defeated former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who had support from former Governor Scott Walker, former Vice President Mike Pence and dozens of state legislators, as well as the country’s largest corporate organizations. the state.

And Mr Trump’s supporters seriously shocked the powerful Republican Speaker of the State Assembly, Robin Vos. In recent weeks, Mr. Fox had become the former president’s main opponent among Wisconsin Republicans for refusing to give in to Mr. Trump’s false claims that the 2020 results can still be retracted.