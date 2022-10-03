Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive that the judge had to take several breaks before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.

Prosecutors allege that Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha, despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional manslaughter and 61 counts of reckless danger. Any murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

Brooks’ trial was set to begin Monday morning with jury selection. He initially pleaded not guilty due to mental illness, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution instead of jail time. But he withdrew that plea in September and l Last week, Waukesha County judge Jennifer Dorow persuaded him to represent himself.

Before leading potential jurors into the courtroom Monday morning, Brooks interrupted Dorow repeatedly and said he did not recognize the state of Wisconsin or Dorow as a judge. Dorow called a pause and sent Brooks back to his cell.

It went on like this all morning, with Dorow calling Brooks back to court, only to disturb him again. He repeatedly asked Dorow to name her and questioned the court’s jurisdiction.

Dorow warned Brooks that if he continues to disrupt, she could appoint an attorney for the case. She ended up calling 10 recesses before ordering him to join via video from another room. He was not muted and allowed to ask questions of a prison administrator about when he received discovery documents after Dorow allowed him to act as his own attorney.

The jury selection process finally started at approximately 2pm

Dorow said in court documents that she expects to call 340 potential jurors. The selection process could take three or four days, she said, before 16 jurors are ultimately selected. Twelve will decide the case; the other four will serve as alternates.

