Wisconsin lawmaker Janet Bewley, 70, involved in car accident that kills mother and young daughter

Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car accident Friday that killed a Pennsylvania mother and her young daughter.

The accident happened when Bewley, 70, drove out of a Lake Superior beach entrance and ran into the path of a car driven by Alyssa Ortman, 27, according to Ashland police.

When Ortman’s car collided with Bewley’s, he spun across Highway 2 and was hit by another vehicle.

Ortman’s 5-year-old daughter, Khali, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ortman was transported to a nearby hospital, police said, where she later died.

Just hours after the crash, in a previously scheduled interview, Bewley said: a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel internal she had had cataract eye surgery the day before.

Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley said she had eye surgery the day before the accident

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press that Bewley was not injured in the crash and that State Patrol was reconstructing the crash. No charges have been filed yet while that work continues.

“We’ll sit down with them and go through everything to determine how it all happened,” Hagstrom said. “Then we will forward everything to the public prosecutor, because it was a fatal accident.”

Authorities have also said they do not suspect any malicious intent in the accident.

“There’s nothing suspicious about alcohol or cheating or anything,” Hagstrom said.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Bewley went silent mid-sentence during her phone interview after revealing the cataract surgery she had undergone Thursday, just the day before the fatal wreck.

When asked by the interviewer if she was okay, Bewley said she was, but sounded shocked.

“Yes, I’m fine,” she said, “this is not a good accident.”

In a statement about the wreckage on Monday, Bewley’s office made no mention of the cataract surgery.

“This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones,” the statement said. the accident.’

Bewley, a member of the Senate since 2015, is not seeking reelection.

Khali’s father, Brandon Fink, wrote an emotional Facebook post in tribute to his daughter, who he described as a “hilarious, outrageously beautiful and smart girl with a zest for life that touched so many.”

“You have lightened up my life and given me an ambition and drive that I never knew was possible,” Fink wrote. “No matter what we just laughed at… my life feels so empty without that giggle.”

In a message posted Monday afternoon, Fink wrote that Bewley had not contacted him about the accident.