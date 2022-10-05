Wisconsin group sues to BLOCK Biden’s student loan forgiveness because of ‘improper racial motive’

<!–

A Wisconsin conservative group is challenging Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program on the grounds that it violates the Constitution by deliberately favoring black borrowers.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Tuesday for the Brown County Taxpayers Association.

It follows the same path as other challenges by accusing the Biden administration of excessive leadership.

But it also points out that officials have promoted the plan as a way to narrow the racial wealth gap and help borrowers of color.

“By creating and implementing a federal program with an improper racial motive, defendants violated the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection of the laws, which, among other things, prohibit federal spending based on race,” the complaint reads.

Biden announced his plan to cancel federal student debt in August. That includes forgiving up to $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000, or up to $20,000 for those with Pell Grant loans, which are typically given to people in financial need.

The Department of Education estimates it will cost $305 billion over the next decade because of reduced cash paid to the government.

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is facing legal challenges across the country. The latest is led by Rick Esenberg (right), president and general counsel of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, who filed papers Tuesday

The administration faced criticism that it effectively gave cash to a segment of society that needed it least — people with college degrees.

But the White House said the impact of debt relief would narrow the race’s fortunes.

“By targeting emergency aid to borrowers with the highest financial need, the administration’s actions are likely to help narrow the racial wealth gap,” a fact sheet promoting the policy states.

‘Black students are more likely to have to borrow for school and more likely to take out larger loans.’

It has been seized on by Rick Esenberg, president and general counsel of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, who said it violated the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection.

“The White House has indicated that one reason for doing this is that they believe it would disproportionately benefit certain racial groups,” he said. Washington Post.

‘The racial motivation supports that these taxpayers stand to challenge [the policy] and informs of another constitutional difficulty with the program.’

The plan allows tens of millions of borrowers to erase $10,000 in student loan debt. Pell grant recipients can get $20,000 in emergency aid

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says Biden’s plan will cost the U.S. $400 billion over the next decade, and the latest moratorium will increase the debt by $20 billion

At least seven states have launched lawsuits, mostly questioning whether Biden has the authority to act without Congress on the issue.

The Biden administration has cited a 9/11-era law, the HEROES ACT, as the basis for debt forgiveness, saying it allows loans to be written off during national emergencies.

Last week, Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich said it did not stand up to legal scrutiny.

“The president is trying to stretch the HEROES Act to assert authority over all borrowers in the country, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a national emergency and the entire United States as a disaster area,” he said.

“The HERO Act further requires that any action by the Department of Education to “modify or waive” loan requirements must ensure that borrowers are not disadvantaged financially, if not for the “national emergency.”

“However, more federal borrowers have not suffered in relation to their loans.”