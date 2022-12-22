Winter ushers in new needs for Ukraine

CAPITAL REGION, NY (NEWS10) — The common chorus of people in the Capital Region’s Ukrainian-American community is a desire for a speedy resolution of Russia’s war on Ukraine and for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive more American aid.

“I just hope that the Ukrainians get enough weapons to push the Russians to the border. And everyone has to understand that Putin will not stop,” said Ukrainian Oksana Lupe.

Lupe helps refugees from Ukraine, while those they left behind struggle with no heat or electricity, while Russia focuses on civilian energy infrastructure. But she adds that hardships like these also strengthen their determination to keep fighting.

“They have a high spirit, and they say better and no water, no electricity, no Russians,” Lupe said.

Adam Israel of Saratoga began Hopeful letters for Ukraine as a fundraiser and has been to the war-torn area. Israel says it is planning a Christmas trip to the refugee camps on the border with Poland to bring much-needed supplies.

“It’s constantly changing. The needs are constantly changing. Obviously it’s winter now and Russia is essentially weaponizing winter and attacking Ukraine’s power grid. So now the needs are mainly warm clothes. Things like sleeping bags, long underwear, things to warm people,” Israel said.

This time, Israel says its team will travel with 12 checked bags and carry the boots for the troops on their flight. He says it’s one of the easiest ways to get needed items to those who need it most.

Father Vasyl Dovgan of the St. Nicholas Ukraine Orthodox Church in Troy shared a special Christmas message.

“I would like to ask everyone to pray for each other and light the candle for each other and I ask for peace and may that peace come as soon as possible,” said Vasyl.