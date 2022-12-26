Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in Buffalo, New York area as residents remain trapped underfoot in snow

At least 27 people have died in Erie County, New York, as a result of a massive winter storm that has ravaged much of the United States in recent days, county officials said Monday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 49.

The updated death toll in Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo, comes as parts of western New York remain buried by up to 43 inches of snow, leaving vehicles stuck and without power for thousands over the Christmas holidays, just a month later. the region was hit with a historic blizzard.

“This is a horrible situation,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference, noting that officials expect 8 to 12 more inches of snow to fall between Monday morning and 1 a.m. p.m. on Tuesday. “This is not helpful as we are trying to reclaim and clear streets and get into areas that haven’t been plowed yet,” he said.

poloncarz tweeted Monday afternoon: “Very sadly the (County Health Department) Medical Examiner has confirmed 2 more deaths from the Blizzard. The total deaths now stands at 27. Of these: 3 were from an EMS delay; 14 were found outside; 3 were due to shovel/blow cardiac events; 4 were without heat; & 3 were in a vehicle.”

While driving bans have been lifted in some communities, one such order remains in effect in Buffalo, Poloncarz said, describing the city as “impassable in most areas,” with abandoned vehicles strewn everywhere. Still, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia urged residents to stay home, he told CNN, to keep roads clear for emergency crews.

Even emergency and recovery vehicles sent to help have been stuck in the snow as rescue teams and hundreds of snowplow drivers deployed over Christmas. Eleven abandoned ambulances were dug up on Sunday, authorities said.

“We had to send specialized rescue teams to go find the rescuers,” Poloncarz told “CNN This Morning” on Monday, adding that it was the worst storm he could remember. “It was just horrible, and it was horrible for 24 hours straight.”

“We are used to snow here, we can handle snow,” he said. “But with the wind, the blinding views (it was complete blackouts) and the extreme cold, it was some of the worst conditions any of us have ever seen.”

The storm has drawn widespread comparisons to the famous Buffalo Blizzard of 1977. Poloncarz said at Monday’s news conference that the “fiercity of the current storm … was worse than the blizzard of ’77.” And at a press conference on Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called this storm the “most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long history.”

Hundreds of National Guard troops have been deployed to help with rescue efforts in New York. State police had been involved in more than 500 rescues as of Sunday, including delivering a baby, Hochul said.

On Monday, Hochul reiterated her request that residents follow local traffic closures so that officials can continue cleaning and salting the roads and removing the “dozens and dozens of vehicles” she said were abandoned.

“Being outside is still a dangerous situation,” he told an evening news conference.

As abandoned vehicles dot snow-covered roads, conditions are tough inside homes, too.

Some residents have stayed in their homes for more than two days, some without power due to the freezing cold, Hochul said Sunday, not because of a lack of resources, but because of the challenges utility companies face in terms of mobility and access. However, as of Sunday night, 94.5% of Erie County residents and 87% of Buffalo residents have had power restored, Hochul said.

As of Monday, fewer than 10,000 customers were without power, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at an afternoon news conference, adding that temperatures in his own home dipped to 40 degrees. “We certainly understand the challenges that so many families face and the frustration that people face.”

Buffalo will continue to see snowfall and freezing cold temperatures Monday, with a high of 23 degrees during the day and a low of 21 at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect in New York for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasts show an additional 8 to 16 inches of snow could fall, according to the National Weather Service. Erie County could see another 4 to 8 inches and is under a winter weather advisory.

Storm leads to loss of life in multiple states

Over the past week, the prolonged winter storm has engulfed much of the country with dangerously low temperatures and icy winds, also causing widespread power outages and thousands of canceled flights.

Nationwide, about 75,000 customers lost power Monday afternoon, the majority in Washington state, according to power outage.US. Since the start of the storm, the number of outages has sometimes exceeded one million customers.

Electricity wasn’t the only utility affected: Jackson, Mississippi, issued a boil water advisory Sunday after its water system lost pressure due to line breaks “probably caused by weather.” officials said on Facebook. The city, which barely two months ago passed a separate process long water crisis — distributed water to residents throughout Christmas Day.

The storm also disrupted travel in the US over the busy holiday weekend, with more than 5,000 flights canceled on Friday, more than 3,400 flights canceled on Saturday, and more than 3,100 canceled for Christmas Day.

around 5,400 flights Entry or exit from US airports was canceled as of 4 p.m. ET Monday, according to the tracking site. informed flight. The total includes more than 2,500 canceled flights by Southwest Airlines, according to FlightAware. Southwest acknowledged in a statement that it was “experiencing outages to our network as a result of the lingering effects (of the winter storm) across our entire operation.”

Separately, the Buffalo airport, which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and saw 43 inches of snow, is expected to remain closed through Wednesday morning. the Niagara Border Transportation Authority he said on Twitter.

Since the onset of brutal weather, multiple storm-related deaths have been reported in several states. In addition to the deaths in New York, the deaths include:

• Colorado: Colorado Springs police reported two cold-related deaths since Thursday, with a man found near a building’s power transformer possibly seeking heat, and another at an alley encampment.

• Kansas: Three people have died in weather-related traffic accidents, the Highway Patrol said Friday.

• Kentucky: Three people have died in the state, authorities said, including one related to a car crash in Montgomery County.

• Missouri: One person died after a camper skidded off an icy road into a frozen creek, Kansas City police said.

• Ohio: Nine people have died as a result of weather-related car crashes, including four in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 75 when a tractor-trailer crossed the median and collided with an SUV and a pickup truck, authorities said .

• Tennessee: The Department of Health confirmed one storm-related death Friday.

• Wisconsin: The State Patrol reported a fatal accident Thursday due to winter weather.

•Vermont: A woman in Castleton died after a tree fell on her home, according to the police chief.

What to expect as the storm moves away

The powerful system continues to move away from the northeast, but many cities and towns are still covered in thick snow. In separate 24-hour periods, Baraga, Michigan received 42.8 inches of snow, while Henderson Harbor, New York received 40.8 inches.

Meanwhile, lake-effect snowfall will continue to create hazardous travel conditions for the next few days and conditions are expected to slowly improve through the week.

Persistent lake-effect snow blowing downwind from the Great Lakes will slowly become less intense, but the Arctic air that engulfs much of the eastern half of the nation will be slow to moderate, according to the National Metereological Service.

The low pressure system is forecast to move further into Canada, while another system will quickly cross the northern US through Monday, bringing snow from the northern Plains to the Midwest.

Much of the rest of the eastern part of the country will remain frozen until Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct where Gov. Kathy Hochul described the storm as the “most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long history.” It was at a press conference on Sunday.

The CNN Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery company. All rights reserved.