Winter storm death toll rises to 25 in Buffalo, New York area as residents remain trapped under feet of snow

At least 25 people have died in Erie County, New York, as a result of a massive winter storm that has ravaged much of the US in recent days, county officials said Monday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 47.

The updated death toll in Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo, comes as parts of western New York remain buried by up to 43 inches of snow, leaving vehicles stuck and without power for thousands over the Christmas holidays, just a month later. the region was hit with a historic blizzard.

“This is a horrible situation,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference, noting that officials expect 8 to 12 more inches of snow to fall between Monday morning and 1 a.m. p.m. on Tuesday. “This is not helpful as we are trying to reclaim and clear streets and get into areas that haven’t been plowed yet,” he said.

While driving bans have been lifted in some communities, one such ban remains in place in Buffalo, Poloncarz said, describing the city as “impassable in most areas,” with cars, trucks and abandoned vehicles littered. everywhere. “It will take time to clean them up,” he said.

Even emergency and recovery vehicles sent to help have been stuck in the snow as rescue teams and hundreds of snowplow drivers deployed on Christmas Day. Eleven abandoned ambulances were dug up on Sunday, authorities said.

“We had to send specialized rescue teams to go find the rescuers,” Poloncarz told “CNN This Morning” on Monday, adding that it was the worst storm he could remember. “It was just horrible, and it was horrible for 24 hours straight.”

“We are used to snow here, we can handle snow,” he said. “But with the wind, the blinding views (it was complete blackouts) and the extreme cold, it was some of the worst conditions any of us have ever seen.”

Many of New York’s weather-related deaths occurred in Erie County, where some people died from exposure or due to cardiac events while shoveling or blowing snow, Poloncarz said at the news conference, citing findings from the New York City’s office. county medical examiner.

The storm has drawn widespread comparisons to the famous Buffalo Blizzard of 1977. Poloncarz said at Monday’s news conference that the “fiercity of the current storm … was worse than the blizzard of ’77.” And at a press conference Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the current storm “the most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long history.”

Hundreds of National Guard troops have been deployed to help with rescue efforts in New York. State police had been involved in more than 500 rescues as of Sunday, including delivering a baby and helping a man with 4% left in his mechanical heart, Hochul said.

“We are still in the middle of this very dangerous, life-threatening situation,” Hochul said, urging residents to stay off the roads. “Our state and county plows have been out there, non-stop, wasting time and putting themselves in danger, driving through blinding snowstorms to clear roads,” Hochul said.

As blizzard conditions swept the region, Poloncarz described terrifying conditions on the trail.

“Think about staring a few feet in front of you at a white sheet for more than 24 hours straight. That’s how it was outside in the worst conditions,” she said. “It was continuous snowstorms and blackouts that no one could see where they were going. No one had any idea what was going on.”

While abandoned vehicles dot the snow-covered roads, with hundreds of cars still lining Buffalo’s streets, conditions are also difficult inside homes.

Some residents have stayed in their homes for more than two days, some without power due to the freezing cold, Hochul said during his press conference. This is not due to a lack of resources, the governor said, but rather a mobility and access challenge faced by utilities.

As of Sunday night, 94.5% of Erie County residents and 87% of Buffalo residents have power restored, Hochul said.

Still, there were 12,000 homes and businesses in Erie County without power Sunday night, and many without power or heat until Tuesday, Poloncarz said.

Buffalo will continue to see snowfall and freezing cold temperatures Monday, with a high of 23 degrees during the day and a low of 21 at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm leads to loss of life in multiple states

Over the past week, the prolonged winter storm has engulfed much of the US with dangerously low temperatures and icy winds, also causing widespread power outages and thousands of canceled flights.

More than 10 million people remained under freeze alerts across the South Monday, including residents of Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Mobile, Montgomery and Birmingham.

Freezing temperatures are expected in the affected areas, where temperatures will be in the 10 to 20 degree range, which could kill crops and damage pipelines. Most of these alerts will expire Monday morning when temperatures finally start to recover from polar air.

Nationwide, around 65,000 customers lost power early Monday morning, according to power outage.US. Since the start of the storm, the number of outages has sometimes exceeded one million customers.

Electricity wasn’t the only utility affected: Jackson, Mississippi, issued a boil water advisory Sunday after its water system lost pressure due to line breaks “probably caused by weather.” officials said on Facebook. The city, which barely two months ago passed a separate process long water crisis — distributed water to residents throughout Christmas Day.

The storm also disrupted travel in the US over the busy holiday weekend, with more than 5,000 flights canceled on Friday, more than 3,400 flights canceled on Saturday, and more than 3,100 canceled for Christmas Day. More than 1,500 flights inside, inside or outside the US were already canceled before 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, according to the tracking site informed flight.

Since the onset of brutal weather, multiple storm-related deaths have been reported in several states. In addition to the deaths in New York, the deaths include:

• Colorado: Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., reported two cold-related deaths since Thursday, with a man found near a building’s power transformer possibly seeking heat, and another at an alley encampment.

• Kansas: Three people have died in weather-related traffic accidents, the Kansas Highway Patrol said Friday.

• Kentucky: Three people have died in the state, authorities said, including one related to a car crash in Montgomery County.

• Missouri: One person died after a camper skidded off an icy road and into a frozen creek, Kansas City police said.

• Ohio: Nine people have died as a result of weather-related car accidents, including four in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 75 when a semi-truck crossed the median and collided with an SUV and a pickup truck, authorities said.

• Tennessee: The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed one storm-related death Friday.

• Wisconsin: The Wisconsin State Patrol reported a fatal crash due to winter weather on Thursday.

What to expect as the storm moves away

The powerful system continues to move away from the northeast, but many cities and towns are still covered in thick snow. Over a 24-hour span, Baraga, Michigan received 42.8 inches of snow, while Watertown, New York received 34.2 inches.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, had its snowiest Christmas Eve ever, receiving a record 10.5 inches, according to the National Metereological Service.

Winter storm warnings remain in effect in New York for Buffalo, Jamestown and Watertown and will expire over the next few days. Forecasts show Jamestown could see another 8 inches of snow, Buffalo could see another 14 inches, and Watertown could see another 3 feet. Winds could also gust up to 40 mph.

Lake-effect snow warnings remain north of Jamestown through 10 a.m. EST Tuesday, an area where up to 18 inches is possible.

Persistent lake-effect snow blowing downwind from the Great Lakes will slowly become less intense, but the Arctic air that engulfs much of the eastern half of the nation will be slow to moderate, according to the National Metereological Service.

Lake-effect snowfall will continue to create hazardous travel conditions for the next few days and conditions are expected to slowly improve through the week.

The low pressure system is forecast to move further into Canada, while another system will quickly cross the northern US through Monday, bringing snow from the northern Plains to the Midwest.

Much of the rest of the eastern part of the country will remain frozen until Monday before a moderating trend sets in on Tuesday, forecasters said.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct where Gov. Kathy Hochul described the storm as the “most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long history.” It was at a press conference on Sunday.

