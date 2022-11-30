Winter starts, Ukraine goes dark: Fear and resolve in blackouts | Russia-Ukraine war

Kyiv, Ukraine – I’m not much of a fighter, but I know the feeling. And if you’ve ever prepared to take a punch to the stomach, you know the feeling, too.

Breathing. The tension in the muscles. The realization that the blow is approaching. The hope that it won’t be too painful.

That’s what it’s like in Ukraine, waiting for the next wave of Russian missile strikes.

Everyone knows it’s inevitable. It’s just a question of when. How bad?

Since October 10, every few days, Russia has deployed its strategic bombers and warships to unleash aerial devastation on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Cruise missiles have crashed into power plants and water infrastructures.

The Ukrainian air defense takes out most of them. However, enough are able to penetrate the grid to completely shut down large portions of the energy grid.

For days after, people shiver in dark, cold homes. They cook on camping stoves and in candlelit cooking areas. They don all their clothes for sleep and use every blanket to cover themselves.

Engineers can work double- or triple shifts in order to replace or repair fried circuits or blackened transformers. After Within a few days, power is restored.

Russia repeats the feat.

Cumulatively the effect is bringing the country’s energy network to its knees. Capacity has significantly decreased. Even when power is restored, emergency and scheduled blackouts will continue.

Ukraine and its allies say that Russia is using winter as a weapon – and it’s hard to disagree with that.

Even though Ukraine insists that Russia is guilty of a war criminal, international law regarding warfare is not as clear-cut.

Electrical systems can be claimed as legitimate targets if they’re used by the military, as well as civilians. Most militaries do, and Ukraine’s is no exception. The United States has targeted North Korea’s energy infrastructure, Vietnam, and Iraq.

The other day, I went out with the team to film in Kyiv’s suburbs on a gloomy, powerless, late autumn day.

The recent snow was starting to show its age – thawing into big, dirty brown puddles as the temperature hovered just above zero. We stopped randomly at a Soviet-era residential tower block.

In the pitch-black lobby, we switched on our head torches. We trudged up seemingly inexorable flights of stairs, our frosty breath billowing in the beams light.

We tried several doors at the eighth floor.

The only one to open was Alyona’s. Surprisingly, she opened her door to the men who were wandering through the dark corridor.

Alyona lives with her toddler and truck driver husband in a two-room apartment.

She’d rigged up battery-powered fairy lights to combat the murk.

“Like Christmas atmosphere in November,” she said with a grin. The warmth of the shared bed helps keep everyone warm.

I asked Alyona about the impact of the blackouts and air strikes on morale.

“No one I know is ready to have negotiations with Russia because of these strikes,” she told me. “It just makes us hate them more.”

It’s the type of defiance you hear much of in Ukraine. The message is simple: If living without electricity means Ukrainians can live without Russia, then they say they’ll take it.

I chose to film my reporter’s piece to camera back out on the tower block’s chilly stairwell.

Between takes, we stopped. From far below, voices were echoing. It seemed like an eternity before their owners reached us.

Lyudmilla, a woman, and her children were there. She As she stooped up with one of her children, she puffed on the stairs and cursed the Russians loudly.

As she passed us, she smiled and gasped the words that have become the national greeting since the war began: “Slava Ukraiina!” – Glory to Ukraine.