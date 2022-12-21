Winter Solstice is today, marking the shortest day with just 7 hours and 50 minutes of daylight

Today is the shortest day of the year as we reach Winter Solstice, with just seven hours and 50 minutes of daylight in the UK.

The annual event marks the point at which the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, and this year it takes place at 21:48 GMT.

It is also the shortest day of the year, unlike the Summer Solstice in June, which is the longest day of the year when we see 16 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

Many people will breathe a sigh of relief that starting today, the dark, wintry nights will get shorter and the days will only get lighter for the next six months.

Top tips for stargazing this winter solstice Scientists and stargazers have shared their best tips on how to see our brightest planets, stars and meteor shower during the winter solstice. Find a dark place: the further away from light pollution of cities and towns, the better. The best locations to view the Milky Way is to find a very dark rural location. Let your eyes adjust to the dark: You should give your eyes at least 15 minutes to get used to the dark so that your pupils dilate and you can absorb more light. Dress warm: The warmer you are, the longer you can stay outside and watch the stars. You should pack hats, gloves and jackets as sub-zero temperatures are expected. This year, the winter solstice will make the sky extra dark because the new moon isn’t until December 23

What does Solstice mean?

The word solstice, like many other astronomical terms, has a Latin origin.

It is composed of the word ‘sol’, meaning sun, and sistere, meaning to stand still.

It was so named because the sun appears to “stand still” in the sky when it reaches the Tropic of Capricorn.

What is the Winter Solstice?

The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year and marks the first official day of winter on the astronomical calendar.

However, according to the meteorological calendar, the first day of winter is always December 1 and ends on February 28 or February 29 during a leap year.

Today we see the earliest sunset of the year.

In London, the sun sets at 15:53 ​​GMT, while further north in Edinburgh, the sun sets earlier at 15:39 GMT.

Why do solstices occur?

Solstices occur twice a year. For the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice occurs in June and the winter solstice occurs in December.

At the solstice, the sun’s path will appear most northerly or southerly — depending on which side of the planet you are on — since the Earth’s axis is closest to the sun.

The hemisphere closest to the sun will experience long summer days, meaning places like New Zealand will experience their longest summer day today.

However, the hemisphere farthest from the sun will have its shortest day, which is what the northern hemisphere will experience today.

This is also why seasons change, because the Earth is on an axis as it moves around the sun.

NASA explains: ‘Although the tilt of the Earth compared to the plane of its orbit around the Sun is more or less constant (23.5 degrees), the Northern Hemisphere receives the most indirect sunlight during the December solstice, making the temperatures are lower.

The Earth has seasons because the axis has a title. In December, summer occurs south of the equator when the sun shines directly on it, while the northern hemisphere experiences winter weather when the sun is farther away

‘The southern hemisphere receives the most direct sunlight, which makes it warmer, so it’s summer there.

“At the June solstice, this effect reverses and the Northern Hemisphere receives the most direct sunlight, making temperatures warmer, and the Southern Hemisphere receives the most indirect sunlight, making temperatures cooler.”

During the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere, places north of the North Pole receive 24 hours of sunlight, while areas south of the Antarctic Circle will see a full day of darkness.

This situation is reversed during the winter solstice.

Winter solstice is the perfect time for stargazing

Since there is no new moon until December 23, the sky will be extra dark tonight for the shortest day of this year.

This makes it the perfect opportunity to see some of our brightest planets, such as Mars, Jupiter and Venus, and to see the Milky Way.

With the naked eye, people in the Northern Hemisphere should be able to see 12 of the 30 brightest stars.

Humans should be able to see three stars that help form Orion’s Belt, along with the Canis Major and the constellation of Taurus.

Mars, in particular, is distinctly red and can be found by looking southeast, in the same direction as the Taurus constellation.

Those in the British Isles, such as the Isle of Man, have the best view of the Milky Way. Pictured: Sulby Reservoir on the Isle of Man

Stargazers can see Jupiter by looking at the southern sky. It should be relatively easy to see, as it will be the brightest object in the sky at night in this direction.

However, Venus is the brightest planet and will be bright in the western sky just before Christmas.

How do people celebrate the winter solstice?

There are many festivals around the world that celebrate solstices and equinoxes every year, from Antarctica to China.

The Scandinavian festival of Jul is an ancient tradition, started by the Vikings, to celebrate the return of the sun.

Yule was a festival observed by the pagans and Germanic people that coincided with the winter solstice.

The festival is said to last 12 days and spawned a number of well-known Christmas traditions that are still used in the UK today.

This includes having a Christmas tree, a Christmas wreath and a Christmas block.

In the UK, Stonehenge is a party venue for the winter and summer solstices. During these times, the sun comes straight through the prehistoric monument. Pictured: People gathered for the winter solstice celebration last year

People gathered at Glastonbury Tor in Somerset in 2020 to celebrate the winter solstice

In the UK, Stonehenge is a winter and solstice party venue.

People visit the site to glimpse the sun shining through the stones, including Neo-Druids and Neo-Pagans.

The ancient structure was built to frame the sun during the midwinter sunrise and summer solstice, to signal when the days begin to get longer or shorter.

For ancient cultures, the passage of time was important, especially for people who lived around Stonehenge and were farmers who grew crops.

In winter, the sun sets in the southwest of the stone circle.

