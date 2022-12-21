Winter solstice 2022: Shortest day of the year is long on pagan rituals

By Forrest Brow | CNN

Over the past six months, days have become shorter and nights longer in the Northern Hemisphere. But that is about to reverse itself.

Winter solstice 2022, the shortest day of the year and the official first day of winter, is on Wednesday, December 21 (well, for quite a bit of the world anyway). How this all works has fascinated people for thousands of years.

First, we look at the science and precise timing behind the solstice. Then we explore some ancient traditions and celebrations around the world.

The science and timing behind a winter solstice

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, when the sun appears at its southernmost position, directly above the Tropic of Capricorn.

The situation is reversed in the southern hemisphere, where only about 10% of the world’s population lives. There, the December solstice marks the longest day of the year — and the beginning of summer — in places like Argentina, Madagascar, New Zealand and South Africa.

When exactly does it occur?

The solstice usually – but not always – occurs on December 21. The date on which the solstice occurs can shift because the solar year (the time it takes for the sun to reappear in the same place as seen from Earth) does not exactly match our calendar year.

If you want to be super accurate in your observations, the exact time of the winter solstice of 2022 will be Wednesday 21:48 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), according to EarthSky.org and Farmers Almanac. That is almost six hours later than last year.

Below are some examples of when 21:48 UTC will be for different local times in places around the world. Due to time zone differences, most of Asia will mark the winter solstice on Thursday, December 22.

• Tokyo: Thursday 6:48 am

• Hanoi, Vietnam: Thursday 4:48 p.m

• New Delhi: Thursday 3:18 am

• Istanbul: Thursday 12:48 p.m

• Jerusalem: Wednesday 11:48 p.m

• Copenhagen, Denmark: Wednesday 10:48 PM

• Charlotte, North Carolina: 4:48 p.m. Wednesday

• Winnipeg, Manitoba: Wednesday 3:48 p.m

• San Francisco: 1:48 p.m. Wednesday

• Honolulu: Wednesday 11:48 am

To check the timing where you live, the website EarthSky a handy conversion table for your time zone. You can also try the conversion tools at Timeanddate.com, Timezoneconverter.com or WorldTimeServer.com.

Which places see and feel the effects of the winter solstice the most?

Daylight decreases dramatically the closer you are to the North Pole on December 21.

People in sultry Singapore, just 137 kilometers or 85 miles north of the equator, barely notice the difference, with just nine minutes less daylight than during the summer solstice. It’s pretty much a 12 hour day, give or take a few minutes, year round there.

Much higher in latitude, Paris still logs a respectable eight hours and 14 minutes of daylight to enjoy a chilly stroll along the Seine.

The difference is greater in frigid Oslo, Norway, where the sun rises at 9:18 a.m. and sets at 3:12 p.m., resulting in less than six hours of anemic daylight. Solar lamp, anyone?

Inhabitants of Nome, Alaska, even more sunlight will be withheld with only three hours and 54 minutes and 31 seconds of very dim daylight. But that’s downright generous compared to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. It sits within the Arctic Circle and will not see a single ray of sunshine.

What even causes the winter solstice?

Because the Earth is tilted on its axis of rotation, we have changing seasons. As the planet moves around the sun, each hemisphere experiences winter when it is tilted away from the sun and summer when it is tilted towards the sun.

To hold! Why is the Earth tilted?

Scientists aren’t entirely sure how this happened, but they think that billions of years ago when the solar system was taking shape, the Earth was subject to violent collisions that caused its axis to tilt.

What other seasonal transitions do we mark?

The equinoxes, both spring and fall, occur when the sun’s rays are directly above the equator. On those two days, everyone everywhere has an almost equal length of day and night. The summer solstice is when the sun’s rays are furthest north over the Tropic of Cancer, giving us our longest day and the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

Winter solstice traditions and celebrations

It’s no surprise that many cultures and religions celebrate a holiday – be it Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or pagan festivals – that coincides with the return of longer days.

Ancient peoples whose survival depended on an accurate knowledge of seasonal cycles marked this first day of winter with elaborate ceremonies and celebrations. Spiritually, these celebrations symbolize the opportunity for renewal.

“Christmas derives much of its customs and probably its date on the calendar from the pagan Roman festivals of Saturnalia and Kalends,” Maria Kennedy, an assistant professor in the Department of American Studies at Rutgers University, told CNN Travel in an email. .

Saturnalia started Dec. 17 and Kalends started Jan. 1, said Kennedy, who specializes in Christmas studies.

Citing academic research, Kennedy said the early founders of the Christian Church condemned the practices of these holidays, but their popularity persisted. Christian observance of Christmas eventually coincided with the same time in the calendar, even though there is no specific date in the Gospels for the birth of Jesus.

Here’s more about some of those ancient customs:

Alban Arthur

In the Welsh language “Alban Arthan” means “Light of winter”, thus the Farmer’s Almanac. It is perhaps mankind’s oldest seasonal festival. As part of Druidic traditions, the winter solstice is considered a time of death and rebirth.

Newgrange, a prehistoric monument built in Ireland around 3200 BC, is associated with the Alban Arthan Festival.

Saturnalia

In ancient Rome, Saturnalia lasted seven days. It honored Saturn, the Roman god of agriculture.

The people enjoyed carnival-like festivities similar to modern Mardi Gras parties and even slowed down their warfare. Slaves were given temporary freedoms and moral restraints were relaxed. Saturnalia continued into the third and fourth centuries AD.

Dongzhi

It’s not just ancient Europeans who marked the annual occasion. The Dongzhi Winter Solstice Festival has its roots in ancient Chinese culture. The name roughly translates as ‘extremely winter’.

They thought that this was the top of yin (from the theory of Chinese medicine). Yin stands for darkness and cold and silence, so the longest day of winter. Dongzhi marks the return yang – and the slow rise of light and heat. Dumplings are usually eaten to celebrate in some East Asian cultures.

Celebrations

Many places around the world traditionally hold festivals in honor of the winter solstice. A few of them are:

Montol Festival

Better known for pirates than for the solstice, the town of Penzance on England’s southwest coast has a delightful tradition of a Cornish procession – along with dancing, wearing masks, singing and more.

Stonehenge

The most famous place in the UK for solstice celebrations is Stonehenge. On the winter solstice, visitors traditionally enter the towering, mysterious stone circle for a sunrise ceremony led by local pagan and druid groups.

The English Heritage Society says the 2022 celebration will be held on Thursday, December 22. It will be streamed live on Youtube Channel.

lantern festival

In Canada, Vancouver Winter Solstice Lantern Festival is a sparkling celebration of solstice traditions spanning the Granville Island, Strathcona, and Yaletown neighborhoods.

