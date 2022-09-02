‘Winter is coming’: Kevin McCarthy gives stark warning from Biden’s hometown of Scranton

<!–

Kevin McCarthy warned voters Thursday in comments from Joe Biden’s hometown, Scranton, by telling American families behind on their energy bills that “winter is coming.”

The House Minority Leader’s foreword comes just hours before President Biden will deliver a primetime address from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The focus on the Keystone State comes as Donald Trump prepares for his Saturday meeting where he will once again bat for televised Doctor Mehmet Oz, who will face state Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman for the Senate seat opening in November.

With Republican Senator Pat Toomey retiring this year at the end of his term in office, Republicans fear that Pennsylvania, a major swing state, could swing further to the left by having two Democratic senators.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave a foreword to Joe Biden’s address to the nation on Thursday — visiting the president’s hometown, Scranton, to do so

Biden will deliver his address from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pictured: Biden walks to Air Force One to go to Philadelphia or his comments on Thursday, September 1

While a Republican massacre was predicted earlier this year, doubts are mounting that the Senate will turn red.

McCarthy went to Scranton on Thursday to not only preface Biden’s comments, but also show his support for Republican Jim Bognet in his House race in Pennsylvania’s 8th congressional district.

Speaking from Don’s Machine Shop in West Pittston, just 10 miles from Scranton, McCarthy noted the economic problems facing the country under President Biden’s leadership.

“Families can barely make ends meet,” he said. ‘Electricity and energy costs – they consume the household budget. Citizens are forced to make painful choices every day in order to pay the bills.’

“You know that more than 20 million American households — that’s about one in six families — have fallen behind on energy bills,” added leader McCarthy.

“The amount they owe has doubled since the start of the pandemic, and winter is coming,” he warned.

Under Biden’s presidency, gas prices and inflation hit record highs and the economy entered a classically defined recession with two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

A sign on the podium where McCarthy spoke read, “Take back the House.”

While predictions still show the House going red, the Senate is less clear as the 2022 midterms loom.

There are 31 members of the Democratic House who are retiring from their positions in the House of Representatives – some seeking senior positions and others stepping out of public service altogether.

McCarthy appeared with Jim Bognet, whom he supported in his House race to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th congressional district

This includes Florida Representative Charlie Crist, who stepped out of his House seat early Wednesday to focus on his race to try to overthrow Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

There are currently 219 Democrats, 211 Republicans and five vacancies in the House.

McCarthy called the midterm elections “a national referendum” on Republican versus Democratic policies, pointing specifically to the economy, crime — including on the southern border — and education.

He said Biden’s first words during his comments Thursday night should be an apology to parents who want to be more involved in their children’s education.

“When the president speaks tonight at Independence Hall, the first lines should be out of his mouth to apologize for defaming tens of millions of Americans as fascists,” McCarthy said.

“President Biden wants to talk about the soul of the nation,” he continued. What Joe Biden doesn’t understand is that the soul of America lies in the tens of millions of hardworking people, loving families, law-abiding citizens he vilified simply because they wanted a stronger, safer, more prosperous country. .’

The California Republican added, “The soul of America is not the ruling class in Washington.”