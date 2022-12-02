Winter hair care tips: Industry professionals share easy tips and tricks to achieve gorgeous, cold-weather strands

Winter can be tough on your hair. Decreased moisture in the air, cold winds, hot tools, hot showers and several other factors can make your hair dry and frizzy.

Fortunately, with a little TLC, it’s possible to protect your precious mane no matter the weather.

Industry professionals reveal eight tips and tricks to incorporate into your beauty regimen this season for your scalp and locks to maintain their health and vibrancy.

“There are so many factors that lead to drier hair (and skin) in the winter months, but the main culprits are naturally less moisture in the hair (drier climate) and heat,” says Sarah Lund, STYLE.MASTER for KEVIN.MURPHY

‘Heat can come from heaters in our homes, to blow-dry more often. These factors all lead to the need for more moisture in the hair.’

Tip 1: Restore moisture to the hair

In the hot summer months, we use moisturizing products, shampoos and conditioners to combat humidity.

To restore moisture to hair during the colder months, you’ll want to use a product formulated with ingredients that protect and condition.

“Look for luxurious, hydrating ingredients like Shea Butter,” says Sarah.

Shea butter is great because it absorbs very easily into the hair, making it perfectly weightless and suitable for all hair types.

“I also love anti-aging oils like Baobab Seed Oil and Immortelle to nourish and protect hair strands.”

According to the stylist a good one moisturizing conditioner is key for laying the foundation for your hair routine right after your shower. Next, she suggests using a leave-in product to moisturize and protect the strands.

She prefers KEVIN.MURPHY’s UN.TANGLED leave-in conditioner, saying “this is particularly good for thick and curly hair.”

Tip 2: Take lukewarm showers

While a hot shower relieves tension in the body, relaxes muscles, and can feel great when it’s cold outside, boiling water can wreak havoc on hair.

It can strip the scalp and cause it to produce too much oil, break protein bonds and damage the hair cuticle.

“We tend to take hotter showers when it’s cold outside, but this has the same effect as heating hair with a hair dryer,” Sarah revealed.

“That’s why it’s important to opt for a moisturizing conditioner to counteract this.”

Tip 3: Make masking part of your routine

To effectively tame dry and frizzy hair, your scalp and locks need nourishment and protection from the elements.

“A mask should be applied at least once a week, but could be more than 2-3 times depending on individual needs and how often a person washes their hair,” said Sarah.

‘For example, if you wash once a week, you have to mask every time. If you wash every day, you may want to go 2 or even 3 times if you need to.”

Tip 4: Keep your color

“A glaze or gloss is great for improving hair’s condition and manageability,” says hair colorist Sydney Ann Lopez.

“The reason for this is that it helps to fill in any damaged areas for a smoother and shinier result.”

While a gloss is done in the salon and goes deeper into the hair, a gloss adds shine and adds semi-permanent dye to your hair and can be done at home.

“This can be done when you want to boost your color in between salon visits. If you’re looking for an at-home glaze, I recommend Celeb Luxury, a glaze in a shampoo and conditioner. It’s as easy as washing your hair. Moreover, a wide range of colors is available.’

Tip 5: Avoid hat hair

Hats can keep your whole body warm because they reduce the amount of heat that escapes from your head.

The downside to this functional accessory is that when removed, it can create a less-than-flattering hat.

“If you’re wearing a beanie to stay warm, make sure to use a knit beanie or one that’s a little loose,” says beauty expert and Matrix ambassador Nick Stenson.

Tip 6: Don’t be afraid of hot tools

While air-drying is healthier for most hair types, it’s not a good idea to go out with a wet head in winter.

When blow-drying or diffusing hair, Sarah recommends using a heat protectant with a minimum of 400 degrees of protection.

“It’s vital when using a heat protectant to apply the product from root to tip and distribute evenly throughout the hair.”

Tip 7: Hair also needs a beauty sleep

Most of us have a nighttime skincare regimen, but often overlook the fact that we prep our locks before laying down.

In addition to sleeping on a silk pillowcase and tying up our locks with a protective hair tie, Sarah suggests applying a light oil from the ends of the mid-locks.

Tip 8: Trim tresses regularly ensures healthy hair

Bundled scarves can cause chafing and frayed ends. Trimming away the damage makes the hair look fuller and stops breakage. In addition, freshly cut ends stimulate hair growth. “I suggest trimming every 6-8 weeks to keep the hair healthy,” says Nick.