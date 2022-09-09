Winter blues are real! Less daylight, fewer social events really DO make people more depressed

As sunlight wanes, social gatherings begin to dwindle, and peak season draws to a close, Americans may experience depressive symptoms in the coming months.

Experts tell DailyMail.com that the transition period from summer to fall and winter can be rough for some, triggering a phenomenon some describe as the winter blues. As we get later in the year, sunlight will also become rarer, disrupting a person’s circadian rhythm — a risk factor for developing depression.

School-age children are most at risk in early September. After a summer of unstructured play with friends and family with little responsibility, the sudden change to a structured school day and having to complete assignments can be shocking.

In most severe cases, these late-year blues can be the result of a condition called seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a surprisingly common condition that affects about one in 20 American adults. It usually starts to appear in late fall, when the days get particularly short.

dr. Amit Etkin (left), a professor at Stanford University, said many summer activities that distract people from their mental health problems disappear as fall sets in. dr. Gary Maslow (right), said the end of the summer blues a person may feel is probably related to stressors due to the transitions in everyday life

dr. Amit Etkin, a professor of psychiatry at Stanford University and founder and CEO of Alto Neuroscience, told DailyMail.com that many of the activities that could distract a person from their depression or other problems in their life seem to dry up in the fall.

“In the summer, people may become more sociable, spend more time out, travel more, take more vacations, which can help alleviate depression or distract them from the challenges they’re experiencing,” he explained.

“The transition in seasons related to our activity, not just the environment around us, can lead to a greater risk of depression.”

The summer months are often filled with being together for many. Weddings are more common in the summer, holidays like July 4th and Memorial Day come with large family gatherings for events like barbecues.

A questionnaire by Chinet in 2019 found that the average American is 31 percent more sociable in the summer than during the winter months — going to more gatherings with more people — with half the population planning some sort of summer event each year.

All transition periods in one’s life are relatively stressful. Stress is one of the leading causes of depressive symptoms – and is often both a cause and a symptom of the condition itself.

Experts link the change in mood associated with cold-weather months with how a lack of sunlight affects a person’s circadian rhythms, and as a result harms their bodily cycles

‘It is disturbing to people. Getting those new routines, you know, shifting, you know, shifting timelines… transitions are stressful for people,” he explained.

This is especially true for younger children. Going back to school and suddenly having the responsibility that is suddenly placed on them can be difficult for them to deal with at first.

Maslow notes that the number of emergency room visits for mental health issues in children is known to rise in the fall months after a relatively tame summer season.

However, students as old as college age — usually in their early twenties — can suffer from the menopause.

Students will often have to move for school, leaving their family and friends behind to move to a new environment.

It can be a harrowing, stressful experience, even for a student going through it for the fourth time.

‘If you think of a student who had a relatively limited structure in the summer, going back to school, with the structure of the classes, the demand for a test, the pace has picked up considerably,’ says Etkin.

‘They are in a very different social environment.’

As the year progresses and fall turns into winter, many will begin to experience SAD.

The Cleveland Clinic reports that about five percent of people will experience clinical SAD, while about 10 to 20 percent of American adults will experience some form of winter blues.

It is most common in women, younger people, and those who already have a mood disorder.

Maslow also notes that it’s more common in regions of the world like Alaska, where winter days can pass where the state has left us in darkness for 24 hours.

Etkin explains that the reason why people feel sadder when it’s dark outside is related to the body’s circadian rhythm.

The circadian rhythm is a 24-hour cycle on which a person’s natural body processes operate.

While many associate it with just sleep, its impact on the body goes much deeper.

‘The light in our environment influences our circadian rhythm,’ explains Etkin.

“Your body responds at all levels, brain and outside the brain, to circadian rhythms. Even at the level of single-cell genes whose activity is switched on and off according to a circadian pattern.

“There’s a very strong multi-level entrainment in your body and as the timing of the world around you shifts regarding the amount of light and when things get darker and so on.”

He says some people may be more sensitive to changes in circadian rhythms than others, and those people are more likely to experience SAD during colder weather months where there is less sunlight.

“There’s a section of people where you know that really altered circadian rhythms are either delayed, the rhythm is slowed down from what it should be, or too advanced,” he continued.

‘That changes their sleep, that changes their mood, sleep and mood in turn affect cognition. So you see all the pieces that come into play.’

While there is no exact cure for sad or other summer blues, people can take steps to manage and reduce the impact.

For children, parents should notice sudden changes in behavior. If a child seems moody or withdrawn for an extended period of time at the beginning of the school year, a parent can seek medical attention.

For adults who are prone to the blues later in the fall and winter, investing in a SAD lamp — a device that can mimic sunlight indoors — can help adjust their circadian rhythm and alleviate problems.

However, a person suffering from severe SAD should seek medical attention.