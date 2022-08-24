Winston Churchill: Famed photograph of British PM vanishes from Canadian hotel, replaced with a fake

One of Winston Churchill’s most iconic photos has disappeared from a hotel in Canada and has been mysteriously replaced by a fake photo.

The famous photo – known as ‘the roaring lion’ and taken by Yousuf Karsh in 1941 – has been on display at the Château Laurier hotel in Ottawa since 1998.

However, on August 19, a hotel employee noticed that the photo had been replaced and alerted police, who are now investigating the mystery.

Over the years, the photo has become one of the most iconic images of the late British Prime Minister, who guided the country through most of the Second World War.

In fact, it is so famous that it appears on the British five pound note. It was not immediately clear how much the original negative is worth.

The photo was taken on Canada’s Parliament Hill shortly after Churchill gave a war speech to the Canadian Parliament and moments after Karsh took the famous cigar from the leader’s mouth.

An employee of the historic hotel, which is just down the road from Parliament Hill, noticed something was wrong with the portrait last Friday night.

When he looked at the other portraits on the walls in the hotel lounge – also by Karsh – he realized the frame didn’t match.

The hotel’s general manager called Jerry Fielder—the director of the Karsh estate hired by the photographer himself in 1979—to come to Château Laurier.

The original photo that was supposed to hang on the wall was made from a negative and signed by Karsh. When Fielder received a copy of the signature on the photo found in the lobby on Friday, he immediately recognized it as a fake.

“It wasn’t his signature,” Fielder told me CBC Radios Ottowa Morning on Tuesdays. “I couldn’t believe someone would do this. It had been there for so long and had been such a part of the hotel. It was shocking and very sad.’

The whereabouts of the real photo remain a mystery. Fielder said the last time he saw it hanging in the hotel was in July 2019, and he’s sure it was real.

It could have been snatched at any time since then.

Fielder told the radio station it was “obviously thought out and planned.” He added: ‘I would like [whoever took it] to give it back, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.’

The hotel is in possession of 15 photos taken by Karsh. Due to the security risk, the five who were still hanging in the lounge on Friday were taken down until they can be better secured.

“We are deeply saddened by this brutal act. The hotel is incredibly proud to house this beautiful Karsh collection, which was safely installed in 1998,” said a statement from the Fairmont hotel.

Michel Prévost, president of La Société d’histoire de l’Outaouais, said Karsh had a long history with the hotel. He lived there for 18 years with his first wife and had a studio in the building until 1992.

Originally from Armenia, the photographer made Ottawa his home from 1924 to the 1990s. According to Fielder, he took photos of more than 14,000 people in his career – with the portrait of Churchill launching his career.

As the story goes, Churchill didn’t want his photo taken. He allowed Karsh a single photo. To make the most of it, the photographer pulled a cigar out of the leader’s mouth at the last minute—leading to the frowning expression.

‘Then [Churchill] said, “You may take one more.” And then he smiled and looked very good-natured. But it’s photo [of him scowling] that’s become world famous,” Fielder told the radio station about the story.

Karsh died in 2002. He is considered one of the most famous portrait photographers of the 20th century, taking photographs of Queen Elizabeth II, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Ernest Hemingway, George Bernard Shaw and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The deceptive photo has now been replaced by a note from the hotel. Whether the famous photo will ever return to its rightful place remains to be seen.