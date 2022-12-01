Winnipeg Ice beat Blades to win round one of WHL heavyweight match

“It’s a results-based business, but when you just focus purely on results and not performance, then you’re a rollercoaster.”

Ice 6, Blades 3

If Brennan Sonne had his way, the Saskatoon Blades would have finished a two-game set with the Winnipeg Ice on Friday.

By clicking on the sign up button you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You may unsubscribe any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300

We deliver the local news you need in these turbulent times on weekdays at 3 p.m.

“I wish we could have kept going,” said the Blades head coach, whose team meets the Ice once again Saturday night, at 7 p.m., at SaskTel Centre.

“Let’s go. Let’s go. We’re ready to rock.”

On Friday, the Blades dropped a 6-3 decision to the visiting Ice before a crowd announced at 3,0003.

The score wasn’t indicative of the effort.

Even if the result certainly wasn’t there, Sonne believed the performance level was up to standard against the No. 1-ranked Canadian Hockey League team.

“We played out really hard,” said Sonne. “Winnipeg’s a one-mistake team. You make one little mistake — you’re out of position by five feet here, you miss one assignment there — and they’re really dangerous so you’re never going to play a perfect hockey game, structurally, because it’s just so fast. But that’s kind of what happened tonight. We missed a play here; we missed a thing there and it ended up in our net. But, overall, honestly, I thought we played really hard. I thought there were chunks in the game where we had a ton of momentum.