Winning numbers drawn in the game ‘Mega Millions’

by the associated press

ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s “Mega Millions” game were:

09-13-36-59-61, megaball: 11

The estimated jackpot reached $640 million. Despite that high number, that award wouldn’t even crack the top 10, as awards have grown in recent years. The current Mega Millions has been rolling since October 14, as 20 draws went by without a winner.

David Peralta, a 67-year-old retired technical college instructor, bought a Mega Millions ticket for just $3 at a Dillons supermarket in Topeka, Kansas, because he had a few extra dollars and “to see if we get lucky.” He buys a few tickets regularly and said the jackpot lured him in, though he said he’s not sure he needs that much money.

“It could help a lot of people,” he said.

But the odds of winning remain high, at one in 302.6 million, and the jackpot will continue to grow if no one wins Tuesday’s drawing. The odds are slightly improved by buying multiple tickets, but even buying 100 tickets would only give you a 100 in 302.6 million chance.