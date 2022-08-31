Winnie The Pooh and Piglet take a VERY dark turn as they go on killing spree in slasher film

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet have taken a dark turn in an upcoming independent horror film about the beloved storybook characters who murder.

A newly released trailer for Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey shows the iconic duo sparking a murderous frenzy after being abandoned by their college friend Christopher Robin.

Twitter could barely contain itself after the release of the trailer, with one user claiming that the slasher movie was ready to “ruin my childhood.”

Not So Sweet: Winnie the Pooh and Piglet have taken a dark turn in an upcoming independent horror film about the beloved storybook characters going on a killing spree

The trailer opens with Christopher Robin, now a young adult who left Pooh and Piglet for college and returned to Hundred Acre Wood with his new girlfriend.

As the duo search for Pooh and Piglet, Christopher’s girlfriend insists on leaving after being startled by the scary environment.

“I really need to find out what happened to them, okay?” he insists.

Finally, they run into Pooh, who wrings Christopher’s girlfriend’s neck. Screams are heard before the scene changes to a quaint cottage, where a group of young women are now on vacation.

Not how fans remember them! Piglet waves to a young woman after she finds her cottage next to Pooh. has invaded

All grown up: The trailer opens with Christopher Robin returning to Hundred Acre Wood with his new girlfriend after leaving the woods to attend college

It doesn’t take long for things to take a violent turn.

Shortly after arriving at the cottage, one of the girls dips into the hot tub before Pooh and Piglet jump in and quickly put a towel over her mouth.

‘We have to go! There’s –’ one of her friends yells in panic before stopping abruptly at the sight of blood smeared on their windows with a message.

Creepy: The duo pass a creepy sign of the location

Violent: Pooh emerges and twists Christopher’s girlfriend’s neck

Elsewhere: A group of young women have no idea what awaits them when they begin their vacation in a quaint cottage

Attack: Shortly after arriving at the cottage, one of the girls dips into the hot tub before Pooh and Piglet strike, quickly placing a towel over her mouth

“Go away,” the scribble reads.

“There’s someone else outside,” a panicked young woman says before viewers see Pooh peek through the window and the attack begins.

The women are soon fighting for their lives as Pooh and Piglet begin their bloody assault on the girls.

Christopher is also seen pleading with his childhood friends.

Send a message: The women panic after the attack and discover the words ‘Get Out’ smeared in blood on their windows

Sending chills: Pooh peers through the window after the women discover the message

Fighting for Their Lives: The group soon begins to fight for their lives after Pooh and Piglet launch their attack

Terrifying: Piglet is not how fans will remember him in the children’s stories

“We used to be friends,” he says, sobbing. ‘Why are you doing this? Please. I would never have left, I swear, I swear,” he says.

The trailer ends with a gory montage of all the violence, followed by a shot of Pooh and Piglet emptying bottles of blood and honey into a jar.

The film was directed by Rhys Waterfield and starred Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin.

Waterfield previously revealed to: Variety that the movie was filmed near the actual forest that inspired a hundred acres of woodland, Ashdown Forest in England. Shooting took place over the span of 10 days.

Making his advance: Piglet approaches one of the women in the pool

Deadly: Fans Glimpse a Gun in the Trailer

Horrific: one of the women is covered in blood while screaming

AA Milne’s original Winnie the Pooh stories entered the public domain earlier this year after the copyright expired in January, but care was taken to avoid problems with Disney, which still holds the copyright to its own version of the bear, as well as all the movies and images that go with it, Variety said.

To achieve this, filmmakers traded the red shirt Pooh wears in the Disney movies for a lumberjack outfit. They also don’t feature several characters still under copyright, such as Tigger.

‘Christopher Robin is being pulled away from them, and he’s not’ [given] eat them, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life pretty hard,” Waterfield told Variety about the film’s plot.

Danger ahead: Pooh is creepy in the middle of the road

Nightmare comes true: one of the girls is in the middle of the road, all tied up

What happened? “We used to be friends,” Christopher Robin says, sobbing. ‘Why are you doing this? Please. I would never have left, I swear, I swear,” he says

Partners in crime: the trailer ends with a shot of Pooh and Piglet emptying bottles of blood and honey into a jar

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so many times, they’ve essentially become feral,” he said. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They are no longer tame: they are like a mean bear and pig who want to run around looking for prey.’

Twitter had a few things to say about the trailer after its release.

“I’m going to ruin my childhood watching ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and honey’,” one Twitter user tweeted.

Winnie the Pooh will forever haunt children’s nightmares. My god,” another tweeted.

The film currently has no release date, although Waterfield told Variety he tried to finish the film as quickly as possible to capitalize on the momentum.

“Because of all the press and stuff, we’re going to speed up editing and get through post-production as quickly as possible,” he said. ‘But also make sure it’s still good. It gets high priority.’