Winnie Harlow slips into sexy white lingerie and fur coat for racy photoshoot in West Hollywood

She is one of the world’s most sought-after supermodels, influencers and inclusive beauty activists.

And on Thursday, Winnie Harlow turned more than a few heads as she hit the streets of West Hollywood for a sassy photoshoot decked out in hot lingerie.

At one point, the Ontario, Canada native slipped into a sheer bodysuit and added a white fur coat to the ensemble.

Strike a pose: Winnie Harlow, 28, showed off her modeling skills on the streets of West Hollywood for a lingerie photo shoot on Thursday

Harlow, 28, was the epitome of high fashion as she paraded her belongings for the cameras in sexy white lingerie that hung just right around her curves.

The spaghetti strap number, which fell just below her knees, was decorated with black stitching around the chest area, as well as along the lower part.

Finally she worked in the long fur coat for the shoot and continued with her sexy looks and poses.

Chic: the supermodel also added a white fur coat to her ensemble during the shoot

One time she showed off her legs through the opening of the jacket and the other time she hung it from her left shoulder.

For the shoot, Harlow had styled her raven locks long and flowing down the center of her back and across her chest with a healthy dose of soft waves and a part on the left side.

To round out the sexy look, the top model wore a pair of white open-toed heels that twirled around her ankles a few times.

During the day, she took to her Instagram page and shared several clips of herself singing with stylish hair as he worked his magic on her locks.

Works: Harlow also flirted with the camera and showed off her legs and figure during the outdoor photo shoot

Socializing: The founder of Cay Skin also took to her Instagram page on Thursday and posted a few clips of herself singing with her hairdresser while he worked with her hair

In recent days, Harlow has been vigorously promoting her new skincare brand, Cay Skin, including a Las Vegas pit stop that she shared on her social media platforms.

The top model founded and launched Cay Skin in April and is available at top beauty retailer Sephora in 251 locations.

After embracing her autoimmune disease and skin condition vitiligo, Harlow became passionate about “creating better skin care and sun protection,” according to the website of the brand.

She was also inspired to create the skincare brand after suffering severe sunburn and sun damage during an all-day outdoor photoshoot that permanently changed her vitiligo in 2018.

More white: The top model slipped into another white outfit that showed off her long gams

Playful: The Ontario, Canada native also got cute and playful with the camera as she got her hair styled, seemingly for one more round of the photoshoot