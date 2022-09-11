Winnie Harlow shows off her modelling skills while walking the Sergio Hudson runway at NYFW

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

And Winnie Harlow looked effortlessly chic on Saturday as she walked the runway of Sergio Hudson at New York Fashion Week.

The 28-year-old model shone in a striking green blazer with velvet details and large shoulder pads.

She flashed a coordinated bra under the bold jacket and completed the ensemble with matching straight-leg pants.

In keeping with the green theme, Winnie raised her high frame in a pair of pointy toe heels and swept her dark locks up in a chic hairdo, creating two strands of her face.

The beauty radiated confidence as she posed for the camera while modeling for the stylish combo.

The Canadian star lifted the glamor with a sleek makeup palette, including a bold dark eyeshadow and brown lipstick.

Winnie was in good company throughout the event as Leomie Anderson also took to the catwalk in some standout figures.

In a bright yellow jacket, the Victoria Secret angel wowed over a form-fitting midi dress that she fastened at the waist with a thick belt.

She later changed into a deep black and white striped blazer and trousers coordinated over a spotted shirt.

Actress Veronica Webb, 57, showed off her stuff in a black figure jumpsuit that she hugged and also added a colorful zip-up corset.

The beauty, who has modeled for the likes of Chanel and Victoria Secret, boasted her height in a pair of knee-high black boots.

She styled her long dark brown locks in a voluminous hairstyle and opted for a dark smoky makeup look.

Meanwhile, Maria Borges showed off her slim physique in a cropped white jumpsuit with black details and long sleeves.

The Angolan model, who was named Forbes Africa Magazine’s top model of 2013, later changed into a crisp white outfit as she descended the catwalk again.

She boasted her height in a pair of suede cream knee-high boots over a cropped white jumpsuit which she fastened at the waist with a sturdy matching belt.

Maria dropped a long coordinated jacket from her shoulders as she showed off her incredible modeling skills on the show.

Jaime Xie sat front row on Sergio Hudson’s runway wearing an all black leather number with dark sunglasses.

Also watching the fashion line was Real Housewives reality star Ashley Darby opting for a chic purple cargo mini blazer dress.

