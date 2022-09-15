Winnie Harlow looks pretty in pink with matching heels as she arrives at Sherri Shepherd’s show

<!–

Winnie Harlow looked like she borrowed an outfit from Barbie when she went to The Sherri Show.

The 28-year-old Canadian supermodel wore a pink mini dress, paired with a matching pink denim jacket. She paired the layered look with a pair of high-heeled shoes and a gold chain while carrying a bag.

Her dark brown hair was worn for the occasion while showing off her natural looks with minimal makeup.

The model showed off her modeling skills as she walked the runway at the Puma fashion show during New York Fashion Week, alongside Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt.

She also walked the Tommy Hilfiger runway show as she continued to showcase her stunning beauty and fashion trends at NYFW.

The world-famous model candidly expressed her irritation with the Instagram algorithm, especially as an entrepreneur and avid social media user.

While composing her Instagram post, Harlow said, “I’m just thinking about the Instagram algorithms and all the changes and how Instagram doesn’t want to be itself, but tell us that we have to create unique content, but that does not work. ‘not wanting to be uniquely themselves.’

Apparently Harlow has been “researching” it for the past few months and became deeply invested in exploring the effects of the social media algorithm and how it affects content creators. Compared to the content she produced last year, her engagement numbers have dropped significantly.

For example, Harlow noted that her event listing of the CAY Skin x Tao Beach pool party averaged numbers for a post, but the trending “Kitana Wins” audio from the Mortal Kombat games got the highest number of views, likes, and comments that she ever had. got. The problem? This was not original content created by Harlow itself and is not a direct reflection of her personal or professional brand.

‘I understand. It conflicts with who I am because I don’t want to conform to what Instagram tells me to do in order to be seen. I want to do things that are authentic to me. So it’s like a rock and a hard spot,’ she said. “I get it and I know what I can do, but it’s the same content everyone makes. There is nothing new. There’s nothing fresh.’

While advocating for diversity through her personal platform, Harlow consistently teaches how to stay authentic to her own brand in an ever-evolving beauty, fashion and style industry. “I think we are all learning how to do even better every day. I think during my career I was a little scared to represent, especially people who are quote-unquote different.”

And she said her whole thing breaks down that idea of ​​being different, because we’re all different. If we’re all different, then technically we’re all normal, Harlow said.

“Why can’t someone in a wheelchair join a campaign with Bella Hadid instead of me? I will not allow you to pigeonhole any of us to which I am trying to break down barriers. I want all those people to have the same opportunities that I work for and I’m not going to create them by letting you feast us all together in one box.’