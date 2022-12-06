Winnie Harlow looks effortlessly chic at the British Fashion Awards afterparty

She is one of the most iconic models in the world.

And on Monday night, Winnie Harlow looked effortlessly chic in a nude Grecian dress at the British Fashion Awards after party.

The model, 28, exuded elegance as she arrived at Chiltern Firehouse in London, draped in the deep, sleeveless dress.

Stunning: On Monday night, Winnie Harlow, 28, looked effortlessly chic in a nude Greek dress at the British Fashion Awards after party

Winnie’s gorgeous floor-length dress gently trailed around her on the floor as she sauntered to the venue in strappy stilettos.

Earlier in the evening, Winnie turned heads in a bold Iris Van Herpen Couture midriff cut-out minidress and matching rust cape at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

Arriving at the Royal Albert Hall, the former America’s Next Top Model contestant exuded confidence in her daring ensemble, with flame-inspired accents on the halter neck, sleeves and her open-toed high heels.

Showing off her supermodel physique on the red carpet, the five-foot-tall, 28, beauty turned to the side and smoldered at photographers with a demure smile.

Fabulous: The model exuded elegance as she arrived at Chiltern Firehouse in London, draped in the plunging, sleeveless dress

Enchanting: Leaving the bash, Winnie wrapped herself in a brown furry coat

Sensational: The model looked fantastic in her beautiful dress

Home time: Winnie outfitted to perfection with multiple necklaces and large hoop earrings

She sported a glamorous makeup look consisting of bronzer and a dramatic pair of false lashes, letting her straight dark locks fall down her back.

Her look is made of cocoa beans, inspired by Magnum Vegan Ice Cream.

Hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, the star-studded event is hosted by Diet Coke.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

Glam: Earlier in the evening, Winnie turned heads in a daring Iris Van Herpen Couture leotard with cutouts across her midriff and matching rust colored cape at the 2022 British Fashion Awards

Turning heads: Harlow wore the world’s first haute couture vegan dress made from cocoa beans inspired by Magnum Vegan Ice Cream designed by Iris van Herpen

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.

The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.

The nominees are Adut Akech, Bella Hadid, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse.

Radiant: She sported a glamorous makeup look consisting of bronzer and a dramatic pair of false lashes, letting her straight dark locks fall down her back

Night out: The star-studded event is hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith and hosted by Diet Coke

Nominees for Designer of the Year are Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino.

Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner are up for the Independent British Brand Award.

Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award are Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.

Burberry is being recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.