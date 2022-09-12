Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox, and Ashley Graham lead famous catwalkers at Tommy Hilfiger runway show

They are three of the most famous models in the world.

And Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox and Ashley Graham proved why they’re considered runway queens as they battled the elements and once again ruled the fashion world.

The trio of talented models scoured the soaked runway for the Tommy Hilfiger presentation as part of Sunday night’s New York Fashion Week, which was held outside in the rain.

Wild scene: It rained during the event which made it all the more challenging for the models to show off their gear

Anyway, Winnie, 28, showed off her washboard abs in a short green plaid sweater paired with tan sweatpants over red and green shorts.

She paired the layered look with a pair of black leather boots with matching gloves while carrying a bag.

Her dark brown locks were worn down for the occasion as she showed off her natural looks with minimal makeup.

Professional: Anyway, Winnie, 28, showed off her washboard abs in a short green plaid sweater paired with tan sweatpants over red and green shorts

Beautiful lady: Ashley, 34, wore an oversized blue, red and green sweater worn as a mini dress along with black tights and black leather thigh high boots

On the hunt: Unable to surpass her fabulous figure, Julia, 32, showcased her fabulous figure in a clinging red and black striped sweater body, teamed with tights and strappy platform soles

She does not practice Santeria: after the event she opted for comfort in a black vintage Sublime T-Shirt with white cycling shorts and black leather lace-ups

Ashley, 34, wore an oversized blue, red and green sweater worn as a mini dress along with black tights and black leather thigh-high boots.

Unbeatable was Julia, 32, who showed off her fabulous figure in a clinging red and black striped sweater bodysuit teamed with tights and strappy platform heels.

After the event, she opted for comfort in a black vintage Sublime T-Shirt with white cycling shorts and black leather lace-up boots.

Wow factor: Precious Lee looked stunning in a fully patterned look

Slippery slope: it was quite a scene

Hard at work: it sure looked like a pretty hectic show as people were pictured pushing the water off the runway before the runway show started

Luxury round: participants put on ponchos and held up umbrellas

Gotham vibes: it sure was an incredible scene

Hunks: Male models are seen on the runway

Man with the plan: Tommy Hilfiger himself walked out at the end of the show to thank the audience

It turned out to be quite a frenetic show as people were depicted pushing the water off the runway before the runway show started.

Kourtney Kardashian was also seen couple with her husband, Travis Barker, while attending the runway show.

Decked out in the luxury brand’s pieces, the stylish duo were seen sharing a kiss as they waited for the event to kick off at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In.

The reality star, 43, and Blink-182 musician, 46, were also seen with 66-year-old Kris Jenner and the teenage daughter of Travis, Alabama, who he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Affectionate: Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her husband, Travis Barker, 46, attended the Tommy Hilfiger runway show in Brooklyn, New York earlier on Sunday

A kiss: The two stars were pictured sharing a brief kiss before the Brooklyn runway show started

The Kardashians star was seen wearing a monogrammed Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn kitty in a dark, bluish hue. The striking ensemble costs $490.

She paired the jumpsuit by donning black high heels and carried a sleek black bag in her right hand as she posed for a few photos.

Kourtney pulled her hair back into a tight, smooth bun, with a lock of it falling loosely to the side of her face.

Loving: The happy couple shared a lot of affection while at the fashion event together

The beauty completed her fashion show look by adding a pair of elegant silver earrings and black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the flashes of the paparazzi’s cameras.

Travis also showed his support for the brand by wearing a $290 Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn reversible puffer jacket in red, blue and white.

Under the warm outer piece, he slipped into long black trousers along with shiny black loafers.

Special: Kourtney and Travis sat alongside other celebrities such as former supermodel Kate Moss and singer Shawn Mendes

Fashion duo: the two stars decked out in Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn pieces for the runway show

Cute: At one point, you saw Kourtney rest her hand on Travis’s face as they decided where to go

The drummer added several silver chain necklaces to accessorize his outfit and add a finishing touch. Matching his wife, Travis also threw on a few shades of black.

The happy couple posed for a photo shoot when they arrived at the fashion event. The musician rested his forehead on his wife’s as they held each other lovingly.

Once the couple sat down, Kourtney and Travis shared a quick, heated kiss in front of the cameras.

Surprise: Travis had a chance to close the runway show by drumming

In his element: Blink-182’s drummer seemed in his element and enjoyed his performance at the Tommy Hilfiger show on Sunday

According to Hypebeastthe runway show was titled Tommy Factory and was inspired by visual artist Andy Warhol’s factory “from the 60s to the 80s.”

Tommy Hilfiger told the publication, “We took inspiration from NYC, the birthplace of the brand, and combined it with innovative metaverse activations to evolve into a phygital event.”

“The show is about stepping out of our comfort zone and creating an experimental playground where we can combine inclusivity and connection with real style and creative self-expression,” the designer continued.

To close the runway show, Travis Barker gave a surprise performance on the drums.