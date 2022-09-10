Winnie Harlow is effortlessly chic in a belted grey blazer at the Fendi runway show during NYFW

<!–

She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion.

And Winnie Harlow looked effortlessly chic on Friday when she attended the Fendi runway show during New York Fashion Week.

The 28-year-old model shone in a checked gray belted blazer worn over a mint green slip dress as she joined a host of names at the event, which also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag.

Style Queen: Winnie Harlow looked effortlessly chic on Friday as she attended the Fendi fashion show during New York Fashion Week

Winnie radiated confidence as she posed for the camera while modeling her stylish blazer and dress combination, which she paired with a sparkly blue handbag.

Winnie grew taller and staggered around in gravity-defying white heels, while further embellishing with diamond earrings and a simple necklace.

The beauty’s raven locks were lifted in an elegant up ‘do, as she ramped up the glamor with a sleek palette of makeup.

Winnie was in good company throughout the event, as she also posed alongside Kyle Kuzma and Kim Kardashian.

Strike a pose: The 28-year-old model shone in a checked gray belted blazer, worn over a mint green slip dress as she joined a host of names at the event

NYFW, often a hodgepodge of the well-known names and designers on site arrivals, kicked off on Friday, September 9.

Fendi is one of more than 140 designers to take to Manhattan with new collections over the next six days, through Wednesday, September 14.

Founded in Rome in 1925, the iconic Italian luxury fashion house is celebrating its Baguette bag with a special 25th anniversary show.

Fellow Italian fashion house Marni will also grace New York Fashion Week, presenting their spring/summer show.

While Tom Ford will close the show week after missing last season due to Covid restrictions.

Wow: Winnie exuded confidence as she posed for the camera while modeling her stylish blazer and dress combo, which she teamed with a blue handbag (pictured with Kim Kardashian)

What a duo: Winnie put on a classy show as she sat next to Kim Kardashian, who shone in an embellished metallic dress

Winnie rose to fame and became one of the fashion industry’s top models after her appearance in America’s Next Top Model in 2014.

She became part of the 21st cycle of the modeling contest after being discovered on Instagram by supermodel Tyra Banks, who served as judge, host and executive producer on the show.

The 18 & Over actress gave a TEDx talk in 2014 called How I Define Beauty. The video has been viewed more than a million times.

Since then, Winnie has appeared in runway shows for lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret, as well as luxury fashion designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Cowan.

Now a household name and a fashion staple, Winnie made the leap into the beauty space by launching Cay Skin earlier this year.