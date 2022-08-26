Winnie Harlow flaunts her incredible figure in a skimpy printed co-ord and thigh-high denim boots

<!–

She is known for her incredible sense of style.

And Winnie Harlow didn’t disappoint on Thursday as she celebrated her suncare brand Cay Skin at LA’s chic Lavo Ristorante.

The 28-year-old model looked stunning in a plunging halter neck which she paired with a matching patchwork miniskirt, giving a glimpse of her toned midriff.

Stunner: Winnie Harlow, 28, showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy printed combo and thigh-high denim boots at an event for her skincare brand in LA on Thursday

Winnie, who launched the company in April, topped off the look with a pair of striking thigh-high denim boots as she stepped her stuff out of the star-studded venue.

The stunner opted for a glamorous palette of makeup with a glossy lip and lots of mascara and let her raven locks fall to her shoulders.

Winnie embellished the ensemble with a selection of gold jewelry, the color story in her accessories and her belongings in a gold metal bag.

Stunning: The model looked incredible in a plunging halterneck she paired with a matching patchwork miniskirt, flashing a glimpse of her tight midriff

Strut: Winnie, who launched the Cay Skin company in April, completed the look with a pair of striking thigh-high denim boots as she stepped her stuff out of the star-studded venue

The supermodel was inspired to create the brand in 2018 after she suffered a severe sunburn and sun damage from an all-day outdoor photoshoot, which permanently changed her vitiligo.

The products in the range are silicone-free, vegan, cruelty-free, reef-friendly and dermatologically tested.

And their mission is ‘to’ creating sustainable, skin-friendly products for everyone who is under the sun to feel confident in their own skin every day’.

Life-changing: The supermodel was inspired to create the brand in 2018 after she suffered a severe sunburn and sun damage from an all-day outdoor photoshoot, which permanently changed her vitiligo

Vitiligo is a condition in which the pigment cells of the skin in certain parts of the body are destroyed.

While the exact cause is unknown, experts say it’s an autoimmune disease in which the body’s defense system mistakenly attacks and destroys certain cells in the body.

It is not painful and has no significant health impact, but it can have emotional and psychological consequences as white patches appear on the skin.

Cheeky: Winnie embellished the ensemble with a selection of gold jewelry, carried the color story in her accessories and carried her belongings in a gold metal bag

In recent days, Winnie has been vigorously promoting the brand, including a Las Vegas pit stop that she shared on her social media platforms.

The model sat in a makeup chair as she prepared for a glitzy photo shoot for her fledgling company.