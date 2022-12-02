Winnie Harlow chooses casual comfort in a stylish hoodie while she prepares to board a flight from LA.

<!–

Winnie Harlow was stylish when she arrived for a flight from Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 28-year-old model turned heads in a brown Childhood Dreams hoodie and sweatpants designed by her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma, 27, for his brand Puma.

The Canadian beauty wore ankle-high sneakers with the ensemble and carried a black bag through security. Her long dark locks were swept to one side.

In a recent interview on the Dhar and Jay Show Podcast, The Alone at Night actress explained how she and the NBA star made their relationship a success despite both having busy careers. The couple has been dating since March 2020.

“I am very busy and he is very busy. I think because we both come from that kind of life, it’s a little bit easier, but there are still conflicts, because with his career, there’s a lot more structure. So when the NBA schedule comes out, I know where he’ll be for the next year. So it’s more adapting to where I’ll be… there’s no structure.’

Then she added in her best British accent, “When you love someone, you just make it work.”

The cover model also talked about the bullying she received as a child.

“I’ve had physical fights. I don’t really talk about that aspect of it, but I’ve had physical fights because of bullying and all this stuff at school.”

The founder of Cay Skin has a skin condition called vitiligo, which causes a loss of skin color and started manifesting at a young age.

Winnie said she grew up around strong women who taught her to be confident, but it was hard when her peers made fun of her.

“I guess I just had enough and had to go on where I was upset, I was hurt… to like ‘why do I care if this person calls me that?’

“Like, feeling myself, right, just helped build my confidence back up to ‘Wait a minute, why did I ever care what you think I look like. I actually look like a bomb.'”

She also revealed that her natural shyness caused fans to get the wrong impression of her, making them think she was snobbish when she was actually nervous.

The runway veteran said she learned that being honest about what she felt made the situation much more comfortable.

“The more I speak up and say what’s going on, the easier it is for me and everyone else,” she explained.