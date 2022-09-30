Winners of 2022 T20 World Cup to get prize money of US $1.6 million

The winners of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia will take home a prize money of $1.6 million, the same amount as last year’s edition, the ICC announced on Friday. Likewise, the runners-up will collect $800,000 and the two losing semifinalists will collect $400,000 each.

The 16-team tournament, which kicks off on October 16, will be played in two rounds.

The eight teams – Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates in Group A and the West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B – will play the first round. For every win in this round, a team will receive a prize pool of $40,000.

Four teams – the top two of each group – qualify for the Super 12 round. They will join Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa. Those who knock out in the first round will receive $40,000 each.

Also in the Super 12 stage, each win brings a team $40,000. The eight teams exiting the Super 12 stage will each receive $70,000, as will the 2021 edition.

The total prize pool for the tournament is $5.6 million.