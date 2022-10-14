Winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, Diana Kipyokei, tests positive for doping

<!–

The 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei was suspended Friday after testing positive for doping during the race and allegedly hindering an investigation.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei’s sample after winning in Boston last October contained traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid that is banned during competitions when an athlete is not authorized to use it as a medicine.

The case has reinforced the suspicion that the substance is a doping product of choice for athletes from Kenya.

Diana Kipyokei from Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women’s race at the Boston Marathon

The AIU said 10 Kenyans have tested positive for triamcinolone since early 2021, with just two cases in the field from around the rest of the world over the same period.

Kipyokei is also under investigation for “impeding or delaying the AIU’s investigation by providing false information or documentation.”

The AIU has not given any details about the suspected manipulation by 28-year-old Kipyokei, who is being banned for at least four years.

The Kenyan athlete has since been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance

Kipyokei won the women’s race in Boston in a time of 2 hours 24 minutes 45 seconds.

“In the event that the alleged violation for the presence of a prohibited substance is proven, Kipyokei would be disqualified as the winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon,” the AIU said.

Her best time in her career is 2:22:06 in Istanbul in 2020.