Wine experts reveal cheap alternative to fancy French classics

French wine is often considered the best in the world, but to us it is simply priceless.

With most wines labeled regionally rather than by variety, it can be difficult to understand which grape the bottle is made from and how your wine will taste.

Fortunately, experts have advised the best way to find a cheap alternative to the French classics – explaining how to look further afield to other European countries and beyond can be the key to finding your new favorite bottle.

FEMAIL spoke with Sam Caporn, wine master and face of the Aldi Wine School, and other British wine experts, to learn more about which wines to choose for a taste that’s as good as, if not better, than expensive French labels .

Instead of: Burgundy

Try: A Chilean pinot noir

The famous Burgundy region of France produces red wines made from the Pinot Noir grape known for its large berries, soft tannins and soft fruit flavours.

Sam suggests instead of choosing a Bourgogne Rouge, for example, to try Aldi’s Specially Selected Chilean Pinot Noir (£5.79, 75cl).

This special offers a lighter color and structure. Sam suggests refrigerating this wine for the summer months.

Made in the Casablanca Valley, this wine has floral hints and violet, followed by red fruit aromas, with inviting subtle textures.

Instead of: Beaujolais

Try: A German Pinot Noir

Beaujolais in the Loire Valley is known for its Gamay grape variety, which makes for a light and refreshing Pinot Noir.

Lovers of this light wine will know that this is a very picky grape that does not grow just anywhere.

A Virgin Wines expert suggested looking to German wine regions – they say you’ll find the light body, low tannin and high acidity like Beaujolais in a German Pinot Noir.

For a fresh and fruity wine, try Virgin Wines’ 2020 Modernist Pinot Noir, available for £11.99.

It is elegant, light and fruity with aromas of ripe cherries and strawberries, and hints of peppery spice.

Instead of: Champagne

Try: A sparkling wine from South Africa

There’s nothing like an extra dry bottle of bubbly from the famous French region of Champagne.

This can come with an expensive price tag with many bottles selling over £50, but Sam says you can get a bottle made the traditional way for a fraction of the price.

She suggested Aldi’s Cap Classique from South Africa (£11.99, 75cl), with notes of nuts, pastry and apple.

This bottle of sparkling wine is filled with aromas of lemon, lime and green apple. Experts from The Wine Society also recommend opting for a bottle of Spanish Cava.

Cava has more citrus notes and hints of pear or quince, but more savory, mineral flavors and less fruity sweetness.

Instead of: Provence

Try: A German Pinot Noir

Provence rosé has gained momentum in recent years, with its unique bottles, beautiful pale pink color and intense fresh taste described as dry, mineral and delicately fruity.

Sam suggests opting for a German Pinot Noir rosé, which is dry but with attractive juicy red berries and cheaper than its French counterpart.

German rosé has doubled in production in the last ten years and is just as good as its French counterpart as it combines delicious fruitiness and fresh acidity.

A great option is Waitrose’s Johann Wolf Pinot Noir Rosé Pfalz Germany (£9.99.75cl), which combines delicious fruitiness and crisp acidity.

Instead of: Châteauneuf-du-Pape

Try: A Portuguese Douro

Châteauneuf-du-Pape is the big, rich (both in taste and price) red wine from the southern Rhone valley.

The Wine Society refers to Lirac, which is described by experts as the area’s best kept secret because the grapes are used the same, but the prices are often half that of its more famous neighbor.

However, Sam said Portugal offers exceptional value for wines at the moment and suggests opting for Douro, which packs a powerful punch.

Try Morrisons’ The Best Douro Red (£8.25, 75cl) with flavors of ripe plum with a hint of spicy black pepper.

Instead of: Coteaux du Giennois

Try: A bottle of Gruner Veltliner from Austria

The Loire Valley is the spiritual home of Sauvignon Blanc, characterized by its light, fruity and fresh, dry taste.

Grüner Veltliner is a dry white wine that grows almost exclusively in Austria, making it the perfect, yet more exotic, alternative to Sauvignon Blanc.

Tesco’s Era Gruner Veltliner (8.75 cl) is an Austrian wine with flavors of green pepper and lime with a spicy aftertaste.

In combination with a fresh light color and peppery taste, this wine is perfect for any occasion.