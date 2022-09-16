Windsor: Step by step, the Queen’s journey to her final resting place with her adored husband

While all eyes will be on the splendor of London events on Monday, a simpler and much more personal ceremony will take place in Windsor afterward.

With no more than 800 in attendance, it’s an opportunity for the Queen’s family, friends and staff to bid an intimate farewell amid the Gothic splendor of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The coffin procession

At 3:06 PM, the state hearse approaches the Shaw Farm Gate in Windsor at the entrance to Queen’s Home Park and joins the official procession into town.

Four minutes later it enters the Long Walk, the famous three-mile tree-lined avenue leading to Windsor Castle.

The procession will make its way to St George’s Chapel via Cambridge Gate and up Cambridge Drive, on to George IV Gate and to the south and west sides of the Quadrangle.

As it enters the area immediately around St George’s Chapel, it passes Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill and, finally, Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

Members of the Royal Family – led by the King – will join the procession at the Quadrangle at 3:40 PM as it enters the Engine Court.

The Queen Consort with The Princess of Wales, and The Duchess of Sussex with The Countess of Wessex will again follow by car.

In front of the coffin will be a dismounted detachment of the Household Cavalry Regiment, followed immediately by a mounted division of the Sovereign’s Escort, a Massed Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish regiments, the bands of the Coldstream Guards and Household Cavalry, officers of the Household Division, as well as the Kings, Heralds and Pursuivants of Arms livery and members of the Queen’s personal staff.

In the middle of the procession, the state hearse is flanked by the Pall Bearers and an Escort Party consisting of 2 Officers and 24 Rank and File of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The Queen’s Company Colour, the Royal Standard of the Regiment of Grenadier Guards and a Sovereign’s Standard of the Household Cavalry, will be placed in front of and behind the hearse. At the back of the coffin will be placed members of The Queen’s, The King’s and The Prince of Wales Households.

The haunting silence of the Queen’s final journey to Windsor will be broken by the sound of ‘minute cannons’ fired from The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, as the coffin moves toward the West Steps of St George’s Chapel. The Sebastopol Bell and the Curfew Tower Bell will be sounded simultaneously.

Access to

Saint George’s Chapel

A guard of honor consisting of three officers and 110 regular soldiers, from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will be deployed at Horseshoe Cloister, while the West Steps to the Chapel will be lined by members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The Windsor Castle Guard will be dispatched facing the Guardroom and will present weapons for the arrival of members of the Royal Family and to the state hearse.

At 3:53 PM the procession will stop at the bottom of the West Steps and the carrier will lift the coffin onto the West Steps.

the ‘intimate’

permanent service

Unlike the state funeral at Westminster Abbey – where more than 2,000 people will gather – fewer than 800 people will attend. The General Congregation will consist of Her Majesty’s past and present household.

The majority of those attending the ceremony at St George’s Chapel will not have attended the earlier service at Westminster Abbey, further highlighting how ‘inner circle’ this event will be.

At 3:20 PM, the governors general and prime ministers of realms – the countries where the queen was head of state – will arrive at the chapel and be escorted to their seats in the nave amid the flourishing Gothic architecture.

Shortly afterwards, members of the royal family arrive who are not in the outside procession.

The funeral service begins at 4:00 PM. As the coffin moves through the ship, it passes the sarcophagus of George V and Queen Mary. He is one of ten British monarchs buried in the chapel, namely King George V of Hanover, Henry VI, Edward IV, Henry VIII, Charles I, George III, William IV, Edward VII, George V and George VI. Near the sarcophagus is a statue of King Leopold of the Belgians and a memorial to his wife, Princess Charlotte, who died in childbirth in 1870. She was the heiress of George IV. Her death led to Queen Victoria’s ascendancy to the throne.

The Quire is the resting place of most of the monarchs buried in the chapel. Edward VII and Henry VI are buried on the right side of the altar, while Edward IV is on the left. At the bottom of the royal vault are George III, George IV and William IV. Monday’s service is led by the Dean of Windsor, with prayers from the Rector of Sandringham, the Secretary of State for Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park.

State instruments are transferred

Prior to the final hymn, the Imperial State Crown, Orb, and Scepter are removed from the Queen’s Chest by the Crown Jeweler and Bargemaster and Sergeants-at-arms. They will pass them on to the dean who will place them on the chapel altar.

At the end of the last hymn, the king will place the Queen’s Company Camp Color of the Grenadier Guards on the chest. At the same time, the Lord Chamberlain, former MI5 Director General Lord Parker, will symbolically ‘break’ his wand upon losing his post – then place it on the coffin.

The last, touching moments

The last sight of the Queen’s coffin will be when it is lowered into the Royal Vault. It is hidden under a marble slab measuring about 7 by 4 feet. The slab actually descends into the royal vault under the floor using a recently installed electric lift, but with a manual override.

As the Queen’s casket is lowered into the Royal Vault, the Dean of Windsor will say a psalm and the hymn. Hauntingly, The Sovereign’s Piper – Pipe Major Paul Burns – will play a lament from the doorway between the chapel and the Dean’s Cloister, walking up to the dean’s office so the music fades away. The Archbishop of Canterbury will then pronounce the blessing, followed by the singing of God Save The King.

Last moments with their loved one

The Queen has long expressed her wish to be reunited with her adored parents, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, along with Prince Philip and her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Dean of Windsor will hold a “deeply personal” private funeral service at 7.30pm, about which no further details will be given. The chapel is expected to open the following day for members of the public to pay their respects free of charge.