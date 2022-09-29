Windsor Castle reopens to the public after the Queen’s death

Windsor Castle has reopened for the first time since the Queen’s death, meaning the public can visit the great monarch’s final resting place.

The palace has been closed since the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8.

People are able to visit the Queen’s final resting place and the stone plaque inscribed with her name in the George VI Memorial Chapel after the castle opened its doors at 10 today.

Visitors can see the chapel as part of a ticket to Windsor Castle, which costs £26.50 for adults during the week and £28.50 on Saturdays.

Tickets for children cost £14.50 during the week and £15.50 on Saturdays.

Windsor Castle has reopened for the first time since the Queen’s death, meaning the public can visit the great monarch’s final resting place. Pictured: The Union Flag over Windsor Castle returned to full mast as the period of mourning ended

The headstone of the chapel is made of Belgian black marble and has the Queen’s name inscribed in gold letters along with that of the Queen Mother, the former King and the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 in April 2021

Her Majesty was buried with her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. Pictured: The stone before the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The pallbearer team of eight Grenadier Guards walked up the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor, followed by members of the Royal Family

The money will go to the Royal Collection Trust (RCT), a charity that looks after the monarchy’s art collection and suffered a £30m deficit as a result of the pandemic.

Her Majesty has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents and dear sister at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel following her funeral.

The headstone of the chapel is made of Belgian black marble and has the Queen’s name inscribed in gold letters along with that of the Queen Mother, the former King and the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 in April 2021.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried by the real pallbearers leaving the state funeral at Westminster Abbey

More than 4,000 military personnel were involved in the Queen’s state funeral, which ended at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, pictured above

Members of the public threw flowers and bouquets which covered the royal hearse as the Queen arrived at Windsor on September 19

King Charles III Places the Queen’s Company Camp Color of the Grenadier Guards on Her Majesty’s Casket at Monday’s Committal Service

In list form, the stone reads: ‘George VI 1895-1952’ and ‘Elizabeth 1900-2002’ before a metal garter star and then ‘Elizabeth II 1926-2022’ and ‘Philip 1921-2021’.

With 250,000 well-wishers queuing for up to 14 hours to see the Queen lie in state, Windsor staff could face long queues and bottlenecks for the first chance to see her final resting place.

However, an RCT spokesman stressed that only a limited number of slot tickets are sold each day in timed 15-minute slots.

An RCT spokesman added that visitors would not be able to bring flowers inside the castle.

A sea of ​​people with flags and bunting lined the route into Windsor as Her Majesty made her final journey on September 19

In a moving tribute, the wreath (pictured, on top of the coffin on Monday) made by King Charles lies next to the black stone in the side chapel at St. George’s, which is set to fully reopen to the public today

The working royals resumed official duties after Her Majesty’s mourning period ended on 27 September.

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived for their first official visit to the country since receiving their titles.

Meanwhile, the royal family’s social media accounts have marked the end of the mourning period and a new era following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Accounts for the Royal Family and the Prince and Princess of Wales, who had displayed the Royal Coat of Arms as their profile pictures after the Queen’s death, have now been changed to show pictures of reigning monarch King Charles with Queen Consort Camilla, and Kate and William .